Watch: Ilhan Omar's Relatives Bristle as Speculation About Congresswoman's Whereabouts Builds

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota asked for funds on social media Tuesday amid the federal investigation into her alleged immigration fraud.

Omar has not been seen in public since federal agents raided her Washington, D.C., home on Oct. 12.

A video released Tuesday asking for campaign donations did not explain where she was, clarify when the video was made, or provide any other clues as to where Omar has been since the raid, according to the New York Post.

Isra Hirsi, a daughter of Omar’s who led anti-Semitic protests at Barnard College in 2024 after the Hamas slaughter of Israelis in 2023, arrived at the house Saturday night, according to a report from Fox News.

Where is Ilhan Omar? The Minnesota Democrat has not been spotted publicly since federal agents raided her D.C. home last week, but Fox News Digital is tracking new activity at the residence. Fox cameras caught her daughters arriving at the property, including the eldest, Isra Hirsi, who pulled into the driveway after dark Saturday and headed inside carrying a bag. When approached by Fox News Digital, Hirsi responded with a pointed question: “What’s your problem?” Meanwhile, Omar’s husband continues to defend her, even as reports indicate federal agents seized her phone and passport during the search. The developments don’t stop at Omar’s front door. See what Fox News Digital learned about her sister’s contact with investigators: https://t.co/upWG5lVRkd — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 20, 2026

“What’s your problem?” Hirsi called out to a reporter after she got out of the car.

On Monday, a young teenage girl believed to be Omar’s second daughter arrived with an older woman Fox News said was likely her caretaker.

Political consultant Tim Mynett, whom Omar married in 2020, has emerged now and then to walk the family’s dog.

He snarled when asked whether Omar had fled the country.

“You guys are annoying the hell out of the neighbors around here, man,” he said.

The investigation into Omar has been building for months, according to Scott Johnson, a retired Minnesota attorney and a co-founder of Powerline Blog, per The Hill.

Johnson said that although he had been asking questions about Omar’s citizenship status since 2016, it was not until earlier this year that he received any attention from federal officials.

What do you think about Ilhan Omar's silence following the raid on her home? It raises serious questions She has a right to privacy It's expected from her Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use It raises serious questions 75% (282 votes) She has a right to privacy 2% (8 votes) It's expected from her 23% (85 votes)

“In January of this year, I was contacted by two ICE agents who asked me to meet with them, and this was in the middle of Operation Metro Surge,” Johnson said.

“They asked me questions that related to issues of [Omar’s] immigration and naturalization and also questions related to her father, which would bear on the same issue,” he said.

“So I inferred at the end of that hour, and from other help that they asked me for, that they were looking at a possible civil proceeding that might lead to her denaturalization.”

Johnson said agents already had a “detailed knowledge” of Omar’s history in January.

“[The investigation has] obviously carried on since then. They’ve obviously filled out the case, and I would say there must be many agents involved, and they’ve gone down several different trails,” he said.

Johnson said he was asked for documents and files related to Omar’s immigration history.

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