Share
Deep Dive
Premium
A 1040 tax form with a pen and calculator on an office desk.
Premium
A 1040 tax form with a pen and calculator on an office desk. (alfexe / Getty Images)

Deep Dive: 'Record Breaking' Tax Refunds Expected For Americans in 2026 Thanks to 'Big Beautiful Bill'

 By Randy DeSoto  November 22, 2025 at 7:00am
Share

The House Ways and Means Committee announced Monday that many Americans could see an extra $1,000 from the federal treasury in what is shaping up to be a “record-breaking” tax refund season in 2026, thanks to the “Big Beautiful Bill” passed this summer.

“In total, the working families tax cuts will give American taxpayers $191 billion in net new tax relief in 2026. This level of tax relief will go a long way in helping working families make ends meet,” according to a news release from the committee, which is responsible for writing tax law.

Ways and Means Chairman Jason Smith said, “Millions of Americans will see the working families tax cuts put more money in their pockets when they file taxes this coming spring. In our tax relief bill, Republicans wasted no time and ensured that we cut taxes on income earned this year. Americans voted to have more money in their wallet, and that’s exactly what President Trump and Republicans delivered.”

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now

You've reached the end of the free preview.
Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Already a subscriber?

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Deep Dive: 'Record Breaking' Tax Refunds Expected For Americans in 2026 Thanks to 'Big Beautiful Bill'
Texas Is Right, Federal Judge Is Wrong: Ten Commandments Should Stay In Classroom, Foundation of US Law
House Democrats Call Capitol Police in Response to Trump's 'Seditious Behavior' Allegation
Deep Dive: Here Are the New, Tougher SNAP Work Requirements Beginning in December
Watch: James Comer Brings Hard Evidence to House Floor After Hakeem Jeffries Calls Him a 'Stone-Cold Liar'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation