Deep Dive: Trump and Charlie Kirk's Shooters Are Both Linked to the Furry Fetish - What Is It?

What pushed two young men to open fire on conservative leaders? We don’t have all the answers, but new evidence suggests both were immersed in the same strange online world.

That is a world in which people not only dress as animals, but also derive sexual pleasure from a so-called furry fetish.

A report from Miranda Devine in Monday’s The New York Post raised new questions about what motivated the attempted assassin of President Donald Trump 16 months ago in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now You've reached the end of the free preview.

Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Unlock Full Access

Already a subscriber? Sign in

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.