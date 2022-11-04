Dem Mayor Who Drove Drunk and Hit Another Car Gets to Keep Job

Fort Wayne, Indiana’s Democrat Mayor Tom Henry was given a suspended year-long jail sentence Thursday after he drove drunk and crashed into another person’s car, Allen Superior Court Executive John McGauley confirmed to WPTA-TV.

Henry pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated in a manner endangering a person, two days after the Oct. 8 crash, which damaged the woman’s car without injuring her, the outlet reported. He must also pay $3,000 in restitution, a $25 fine and $800 in court costs and fees.

The court dismissed a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, but Henry’s license is currently suspended, according to WPTA. His blood alcohol content registered at almost twice the legal limit following the crash, according to the report.

I’m relieved that no one was hurt in this incident. The Fort Wayne Police Department handled this situation with professionalism and followed all of the correct procedures and protocols. — Mayor Tom Henry (@MayorTomHenry) October 9, 2022

Henry publicly apologized Oct. 9 for deciding to drive the previous night after drinking. He was released from Allen County Jail less than 24 hours after the incident, according to The Associated Press.

Henry has remained in office since the crash. He announced in June that he would run for a fifth four-year term as mayor in November 2023, despite previously indicating otherwise, according to WPTA-TV.

Henry’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.