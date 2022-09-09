Democratic Senate candidate Tim Ryan said in an interview Thursday he thinks there needs to be “new leaders” when asked if President Joe Biden should run again in 2024.

“You just listed off his performance, do you think he should run again in 2024?” a reporter for WMFJ-TV, a station in Youngstown, Ohio, asked Ryan in the sitdown interview.

“My hunch is that we need new leadership across the board,” said Ryan, an Ohio congressman. “I think it’s time for a generational move for new leaders on both sides.

“I think the environment politically across the country is poisonous and people I think want some change.”

Ryan, who claimed in the interview he is “campaigning as an independent,” is running against Republican venture capitalist and “Hillbilly Elegy” author JD Vance.

The congressman has sought to distance himself from Biden in the competitive race.

Vance and Ryan’s race leans Republican, according to the Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election tracker. The race could decide which party takes control in 2022 of the Senate, which is a toss-up, according to Politico’s 2022 election forecast.

Former President Donald Trump carried Ohio in the 2016 election by more than 7 points and also in 2020 by 8 points.

Ryan was also asked in the interview why he has not asked Biden to campaign with him and said “he’s not asking anybody.”

He told WMFJ that while he agrees with Biden on the recently signed CHIPS Plus Act to boost domestic semiconductor manufacturing and his “infrastructure” policies, he disagrees on other things.

“He’s not being tough enough on China,” said Ryan. “We’re not going in enough on natural gas.

“I fight him on some of these things as well. On some of the border stuff, I think he’s made some big mistakes, I think we’ve got to be firmer on the border.”

Ryan avoided endorsing Biden on Fox News in July, telling Fox News, “I’m working on my own election and that’s all I’m focused on right now.”

The congressman also criticized Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan in late August, claiming it sends the “wrong message” to Ohio residents who did not attend college.

A FiveThirtyEight polling average shows Ryan leading the Ohio Senate race by roughly two points. Vance was about even with Ryan in an August Emerson College poll that surveyed over 900 voters and that showed him ahead but withing the poll’s margin of error of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.

Ryan’s office did not respond to a request for comment, nor did his campaign. The White House also did not immediately respond.

