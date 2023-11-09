Democrat Refuses to Concede Election Defeat Despite No 'Path to Victory'

On Tuesday, Republican Bob Anderson narrowly won the commonwealth’s attorney race in Loudoun County, Virginia, defeating incumbent Democrat Buta Biberaj.

“There is no current path to victory for Buta Biberaj, and we look forward to waiting for the due process to run course. I am confident the results will remain the same and look forward to serving as your next Commonwealth’s Attorney,” Anderson said Wednesday morning, according to the Loudoun Times-Mirror.

Biberaj, however, did not share Anderson’s assessment of the race’s finality.

“We tell people that their vote counts,” she said. “So, we have to make sure that we count their votes.”

Biberaj estimated there were around 2,000 outstanding votes that, according to the Times-Mirror, “should be counted by Nov. 13.”

In his full statement on Wednesday morning, Anderson disputed that estimate.

“As of now, all mailed in, early voting, and day-of ballots of voters that have been cast have been counted. There are no outstanding ballots at this moment,” Anderson said.

Nick Minock of the Washington D.C.-based WJLA-TV posted Anderson’s full statement on X, formerly Twitter.

Do you find the double standard irritating? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

As of Wednesday, Anderson held a 1,021-vote lead, according to the Times-Mirror. In fact, the Virginia Public Access Project called the race for Anderson very early Wednesday morning.

It appears that Biberaj’s only hope lay in uncovering a counting error. Under Virginia law, she may seek a recount if Anderson wins by a margin of 1 percent or less. He currently leads by approximately 0.8 percent.

A recount — at least in principle — would hardly bother Republican voters. If the law allows for it, and if Biberaj has good reason to pursue it, then so be it.

Two things about this story, however, will have many Republican voters both annoyed and troubled.

First, after the experiences of 2016 and 2020, many Republicans have no tolerance for Democrats’ moral preening about “counting every vote,” “election denial” and “saving democracy.” Nor do many Republicans trust that Democrats will operate in good faith.

Wednesday on X, Ian Prior of America First Legal encapsulated this justifiable cynicism.

“In all likelihood, Buta Biberaj is going to do everything she can to ‘undo an election.’ The irony!” Prior wrote.

In all likelihood, Buta Biberaj is going to do everything she can to “undo an election.” The irony! https://t.co/2DDdwMAvLk — Ian Prior (@iandprior) November 8, 2023

Second, our suspicions should intensify when we read phrases such as “should be counted by Nov. 13.” After all, having witnessed the shenanigans of 2020, we know what happens when election officials keep counting for days.

Most Americans, of course, have no direct stake in the outcome of a Virginia commonwealth’s attorney election. We simply want the rightful winner to prevail.

But we do find the current state of things troubling. When Democrats question election outcomes, they claim to do so out of concern for democracy. Then, they proceed unobstructed, free from howling establishment media complaints of “election denial.”

On the other hand, when certain Republicans question election outcomes, they receive visits from the FBI.

A Note from Our Founder: Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America. We can’t do that without your help. America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless. The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives. But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help. Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by donating today.

Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.