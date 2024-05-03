Insect Powder That Can Make You Sick is Likely Already Lurking in Your Favorite Foods

For the sake of the planet, globalist elites with authoritarian agendas demand that you eat bugs. This is not a conspiracy theory. They have said so themselves.

In February 2022, for instance, the sinister World Economic Forum, led by founder and executive chairman Klaus Schwab, published “5 reasons why eating insects could reduce climate change.”

Now, with the help of propagandists and corporate opportunists, it appears that those elites have gotten their wish, albeit quietly.

Cricket powder, called “acheta protein” according to the Cleveland Clinic, has begun to appear as an ingredient in food items.

For many years, the supposedly high-protein and eco-friendly cricket powder has appealed primarily to a certain type of consumer, namely the type who adds meaning to his or her empty life by fantasizing that he or she can fight climate change.

Recently, however, some food manufacturers have seized the opportunity to turn climate hysteria into profit.

Cricket powder’s advocates have touted substantial health benefits, but few scientific studies exist to support those assertions.

Conversely, multiple studies have found serious dangers, including the threat of parasites.

For many people, of course, no scientific study — favorable or otherwise — would change the dehumanizing reality. Nearly three centuries after the start of the Industrial Revolution, which promised material improvements to all humankind, our self-styled social betters want us to eat bugs.

One could scarcely imagine a stronger indictment of leadership classes across the Western world.

Non-elites who do not want to participate in their own degradation, therefore, must do two things.

First, understand the political dimensions of cricket powder and other insect-based food items.

Second, get used to reading ingredient labels and, where necessary, make appropriate choices.

Cricket Powder: The Political Dimensions

Happily, parts of the Western world have awakened to the globalist elites’ anti-human agenda.

On Wednesday, for instance, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida signed a bill banning the sale of lab-grown meat in the Sunshine State, according to a news release.

“Florida is taking action to stop the World Economic Forum’s goal of forcing the world to eat lab-grown meat and insects,” the statement said.

The governor himself also took a swipe at the WEF.

“Global elites want to control our behavior and push a diet of petri dish meat and bugs on Americans,” DeSantis wrote on the social media platform X.

“Florida is saying no. I was proud to sign SB 1084 to keep lab grown meat out of Florida and prioritize our farmers and ranchers over the agenda of elites and the World Economic Forum,” he added.

Global elites want to control our behavior and push a diet of petri dish meat and bugs on Americans. Florida is saying no. I was proud to sign SB 1084 to keep lab grown meat out of Florida and prioritize our farmers and ranchers over the agenda of elites and the World Economic… pic.twitter.com/vHdWaJtckU — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 1, 2024

Note that while the bill itself banned lab-grown meat, both the news release and the social media post referred to eating bugs and stopping the WEF.

In a separate speech on Wednesday, DeSantis even quoted from the WEF’s “eating insects” article.

“They also want you to believe that consuming insects is a, quote, ‘overlooked source of protein and a way to battle climate change,'” the governor said.

WE WILL NOT EAT ZE BUGS! 🪳 DeSantis quotes the @WEF pushing INSECTS on people (not them) as an ALTERNATIVE FOOD SOURCE and an “overlooked source of protein and a way to fight Climate Change.” “To that I say: Florida has heard ENOUGH on that!” pic.twitter.com/RIiGjHapB2 — Chris Nelson 🇺🇸 🏝 (@ReOpenChris) May 1, 2024

In other words, resistance to authoritarian climate solutions such as compulsory insect consumption has centered on the WEF — and rightly so.

Authoritarianism, in fact, courses through the veins of that diabolical organization and its leadership.

Schwab, a living cartoon supervillain, once called for 100 percent compliance on COVID vaccination.

“As long as not everybody is vaccinated, nobody will be safe,” Schwab said in 2021.

Klaus Schwab: ‘No one is safe until everyone is vaccinated.’ Remember, Schwab has proposed several draconian measures to keep people in check, including having a brain scan before travel and implanting chips to read people’s minds. (Ask Elon Musk about it) pic.twitter.com/r9aWyVj1Wp — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) April 11, 2022

Schwab’s authoritarian disposition and thick German accent have given rise to a ubiquitous Internet meme: “Eat Ze Bugs.”

“Florida will not eat ze bugs,” DeSantis aide Christina Pushaw tweeted Wednesday.

Florida will not eat ze bugs 🐛 https://t.co/PIzyinwRTA pic.twitter.com/61o0nyygSp — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 1, 2024

Remarkably, Schwab does not even rate as the most diabolical tyrant in his own organization.

Schwab adviser Yuval Harari has denied the existence of both God and human rights.

“Human rights are just like Heaven, and like God. It’s just a fictional story that we have invented,” Harari said in a TEDx talk. Readers may view a clip of those comments below.

What a philosophically inept position. Villainously inept.pic.twitter.com/225Hxeig8q — Andrew Snyder (@Andrewnsnyder) January 20, 2024

Thus, Schwab and Harari represent cricket powder’s authoritarian political dimensions. And resistance to such tyrants has become essential.

Alas, the globalist tyrants do not stand alone. A substantial percentage of U.S. elites favor authoritarian remedies in the name of fighting climate change.

Cricket Powder: How They Promote It, Where to Find It and Why to Avoid It

Like most “eco-friendly” phenomena, the rage for insect consumption began as a virtue-signaling fad among the usual suspects.

In March 2015, Stephanie Eckelkamp of Prevention magazine described the scene in her office, where she sat “buried in samples of foods made from crickets: cricket cookies, tortilla chips, protein bars, even all-purpose flour that apparently has nutty undertones and works well in banana bread.”

Some of those samples included sweets from the San Francisco-based startup company Bitty Foods.

“So we slow roast them,” Bitty Foods founder Megan Miller said of the crickets, “and mill them into a powder that can be incorporated into basically anything.”

Around the same time, JetBlue flights began offering “cricket-flour protein bars.”

But all of this occurred only a year after the release of a U.N. report that touted climate-friendly, protein-rich insects. By 2015, therefore, Eckelkamp “could only find cricket bars in hipster-riddled markets and Whole Foods.”

In other words, the pro-bug propaganda machine had not yet begun to hum.

More than nine years later, that has changed.

In February 2023, the food-focused news outlet Mashed celebrated eating crickets as “highly beneficial for the world at large.”

“In fact, with so many plus sides to eating crickets, it’s hard not to wonder why cricket flour isn’t already a huge part of people’s diets in the Western world,” the outlet opined.

Furthermore, the process of freezing and dry-roasting crickets “ensures that they’re safe for human consumption.”

Of course, the writer argued, you might not want to eat crickets, but you should treat your reluctance as a function of privilege.

“The idea of eating insects may not appeal to some people. But it’s important to remember that our preferences are largely driven by the societies we grow up in,” according to Mashed.

And you might as well get used to cricket powder. After all, according to HuffPost, its versatility allows for use in “smoothies, baking, sauces, and just about anything.”

In October 2023, Medium labeled crickets a “nutritional powerhouse,” “packed with protein, vitamins (such as B vitamins), minerals (like iron and calcium), and healthy fats.”

Indeed, “You might find cricket protein bars, snacks, and even cricket pasta on the market” thanks to the insect’s “versatility.”

Even the Cleveland Clinic has jumped on the bandwagon, citing the protein-rich cricket’s “very low carbon footprint,” among other benefits.

But the Cleveland Clinic, unlike many other sources, also acknowledged the dearth of cricket-related research.

“Despite how many people around the world rely on insects for food, the benefits of acheta protein haven’t been widely studied. There’s just not much for healthcare providers to go on, in terms of understanding their benefits or risks,” the Clinic wrote.

Not widely studied and not much to go on?

Small wonder that others have sounded the alarm on cricket powder.

For instance, biologist and nutritionist Erin Chamerlik of Get Better Wellness has described cricket powder advocates’ protein-related assertions as a gargantuan falsehood.

“You’d need to eat a bag of cricket powder, maybe 10 [tablespoons], to equal the protein you get from a 3-ounce serving of free range meat,” she wrote.

Chamerlik also warned readers to look out for “Acheta domesticus” or “Acheta protein” on food labels.

Likewise, crickets pose a threat to anyone with a shellfish allergy, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Furthermore, a 2019 study of “edible insects in household farms and pet stores in Central Europe” found parasites in 244 of 300 samples (81.33 percent). That included 91 cases deemed “potentially pathogenic for humans.”

The same study, therefore, concluded “that edible insects play an important role in the epidemiology of parasitic diseases in vertebrates.”

Meanwhile, in a 2020 YouTube video, Tod Cooperman, M.D., founder and president of the testing company ConsumerLab, explained what happened when his company tested two popular cricket powders.

Cooperman described one of those powders as “heavily contaminated” with “the worst form of arsenic – inorganic arsenic.”

“So a high amount of arsenic — a carcinogen. It can cause damage to organs,” he explained.

Unfortunately, some companies have turned to insect-based diets for consumers, starting with man’s best friend.

In October, for instance, the major meat processing company Tyson Foods announced a partnership with the Netherlands-based Protix, which supplies insect products to makers of pet food.

That insect protein almost certainly will find its way into human diets, if it has not done so already.

In fact, in a video that went viral on X last month, one unnamed American farmer stood in the flour section of a grocery store and read prepared remarks about big-name companies, including PepsiCo and Archer Daniels Midland, adding cricket proteins to their products.

“PepsiCo is looking to use cricket proteins in products such as Cheetos and Quaker Granola Oats,” the farmer said, citing the beef industry-focused news outlet Drovers.

“So it’s most likely gonna show up, not be labeled, and you’re not gonna know it, in pretty much everything you eat,” he said.

As of Thursday afternoon, that video had nearly 872,000 views on X.

American Farmer At Grocery Store Showing Showing Popular Foods Could Soon Have Bugs Added “According to Drovers, PepsiCo is looking to use cricket proteins in products such as Cheetos and Quaker Granola Oats” “There are at least six or seven companies in this world that’s now… pic.twitter.com/xPQwvhICfp — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) April 1, 2024

What can we do about the situation the farmer described?

In the comments section, one X user offered perhaps the best solution.

“Stop eating processed foods. Eat more one ingredient foods like eggs, avocado, steak etc… Processed foods are already poisoning you. The more processed, the more poison they can sneak in. Look at the health of today’s youth,” the user tweeted.

Stop eating processed foods Eat more one ingredient foods like eggs, avocado, steak etc… Processed foods are already poisoning you The more processed, the more poison they can sneak in Look at the health of today’s youth — Wild On (@wild24326302) April 1, 2024

In short, global elites want you to eat bugs. And they will enlist various news outlets for propaganda purposes.

Moreover, virtue-signaling liberals will eat their bugs, pose as saviors of the planet and demand that you do likewise.

Do not listen to any of them.

