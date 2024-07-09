An Alabama Democratic legislator has found himself in legal trouble.

According to WSFA-TV in Montgomery, state Rep. Kelvin Jamichael Lawrence was arrested Tuesday.

The report said the 50-year-old Democrat was charged with two felonies: second-degree forgery and second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

The indictment of Lawrence alleges “intent to defraud, falsely made, completed, or altered a builder’s license,” the Alabama attorney general’s office said.

According to WPMI-TV in mobile, the two charges are Class C felonies, meaning the lawmaker could face a total of 20 years in prison.

In addition, under state law, any elected official convicted of a felony is automatically removed from office, according to WSFA.

Alabama House Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter put out a statement in response to Lawrence’s arrest.

“I expect members of the Alabama House of Representatives to hold themselves to the highest standard of integrity in both their personal and professional lives,” the Republican said, according to WSFA. “Rep. Kelvin Lawrence’s indictment presents an unfortunate situation for his constituents and colleagues alike.”

“I have full confidence in our justice system’s ability to assess the facts of this case and determine an appropriate course of action,” Ledbetter said.

Lawrence declined to comment when asked by AL.com but said he would make a public statement soon.

The indictment, which has not yet been made public, accuses state Rep. Kelvin Jamichael Lawrence of using a falsely made, completed, or altered builder’s license with the intent to defraud. No additional details were released. https://t.co/sINc8oNEUo — AL.com (@aldotcom) July 9, 2024

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced that the state’s Special Prosecutions Division was prosecuting the case.

Many people commented on the story on social media.

“Prosecute to the full extent of the law,” one wrote on X. “Enough of their BS that no one is above the law. Prove it.

“As an Alabama resident I am outraged at this entitled behavior.”

Prosecute to the full extent of the law. Enough of their BS that no one is above the law. Prove it. As an Alabama resident I am outraged at this entitled behavior. — kkpayne2858 (@kkpayne2858) July 9, 2024

“Good. People like this are tainting the only system we have to keep us quasi-civilized,” another user said.

Good. People like this are tainting the only system we have to keep us quasi-civilized — 🏴‍☠️ꋬωєร⊕ɱєร₮ 𝗧̶rʉͫcͧкͭeͪrͣ ꋊเ₵⊕Ⱡє (@MackTruckNic) July 9, 2024

“Our politicians believe they’re untouchable and can do whatever the hell they want. They no longer serve the people, they serve themselves,” another posted.

Our politicians believe they’re untouchable and can do whatever the hell they want. They no longer serve the people, they serve themselves. — Bruce Ballou 🇺🇸 (@_BruceBane) July 9, 2024

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Lawrence’s first election to the Legislature.

