Share
News

Democratic Lawmaker Arrested on Felony Forgery Charges

 By Michael Austin  July 9, 2024 at 1:21pm
Share

An Alabama Democratic legislator has found himself in legal trouble.

According to WSFA-TV in Montgomery, state Rep. Kelvin Jamichael Lawrence was arrested Tuesday.

The report said the 50-year-old Democrat was charged with two felonies: second-degree forgery and second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

The indictment of Lawrence alleges “intent to defraud, falsely made, completed, or altered a builder’s license,” the Alabama attorney general’s office said.

According to WPMI-TV in mobile, the two charges are Class C felonies, meaning the lawmaker could face a total of 20 years in prison.

Trending:
Longtime Republican Lawmaker Jim Inhofe Dies at Age 89

In addition, under state law, any elected official convicted of a felony is automatically removed from office, according to WSFA.

Alabama House Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter put out a statement in response to Lawrence’s arrest.

“I expect members of the Alabama House of Representatives to hold themselves to the highest standard of integrity in both their personal and professional lives,” the Republican said, according to WSFA. “Rep. Kelvin Lawrence’s indictment presents an unfortunate situation for his constituents and colleagues alike.”

Do you trust politicians?

“I have full confidence in our justice system’s ability to assess the facts of this case and determine an appropriate course of action,” Ledbetter said.

Lawrence declined to comment when asked by AL.com but said he would make a public statement soon.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced that the state’s Special Prosecutions Division was prosecuting the case.

Many people commented on the story on social media.

Related:
Three Men Dead After Swimming Under Red Flag Warning at US Beach

“Prosecute to the full extent of the law,” one wrote on X. “Enough of their BS that no one is above the law. Prove it.

“As an Alabama resident I am outraged at this entitled behavior.”

“Good. People like this are tainting the only system we have to keep us quasi-civilized,” another user said.

“Our politicians believe they’re untouchable and can do whatever the hell they want. They no longer serve the people, they serve themselves,” another posted.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Lawrence’s first election to the Legislature.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor:

 

I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” 

 

That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown.

 

Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish.

 

The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.”

 

All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight.

 

Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. 

 

A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024.

 

We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? 

 

Sincerely,

Josh Manning

Deputy Managing Editor

The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Manager of Writing and Reporting
Michael wrote for a number of entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter. He now manages the writing and reporting teams, overseeing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of Manager of Writing and Reporting. His responsibilities now include managing and directing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




Democratic Lawmaker Arrested on Felony Forgery Charges
Watch: Parkinson's Expert Drops Bomb on Biden Live on Air, Shuts Down NBC Host Trying to Downplay Decline
Troubling Report: Blinken Took Biden's Place at Key International Meeting Because President 'Had to Go to Bed'
Watch: Jill Biden Scolds Reporters After They Get Under Her Skin with Simple Questions
Sam's Club Members Send Rough News, Threaten to Ditch Store for Costco After Free Perk Gets Axed
See more...

Conversation