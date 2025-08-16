Democrats' Geriatric Crisis: DC's 'Warrior on the Hill' Nowhere to Be Found

Right now, the politicians of the city of Washington, D.C., and the Democrats are up in arms. They’re outraged. They’re per formatively stomping their feet at the doorstep of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., all because the Bad Orange Man in there has dared to say that the nation’s capital needs to enforce its laws, isn’t doing so, and will thus be forced to accept federal assistance in doing so.

Mayor Muriel Bowser has said that the move to send in the National Guard and is an “authoritarian push” by President Donald Trump and that “none of the conditions exist” for him to invoke the clause of the Home Rule Act of 1973 that allows the president to step in when D.C. can’t or won’t.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, meanwhile, said that “Donald Trump delayed deploying the National Guard on January 6th when our Capitol was under violent attack” and that he was just using the move “to distract from his incompetent mishandling of tariffs, health care, education and immigration.”

