Share
Deep Dive
Premium
Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton is helped to her seat in Washington, D.C., on June 10, 2025.
Premium
Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton is helped to her seat in Washington, D.C., on June 10, 2025. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Democrats' Geriatric Crisis: DC's 'Warrior on the Hill' Nowhere to Be Found

 By C. Douglas Golden  August 16, 2025 at 7:05am
Share

Right now, the politicians of the city of Washington, D.C., and the Democrats are up in arms. They’re outraged. They’re per formatively stomping their feet at the doorstep of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., all because the Bad Orange Man in there has dared to say that the nation’s capital needs to enforce its laws, isn’t doing so, and will thus be forced to accept federal assistance in doing so.

Mayor Muriel Bowser has said that the move to send in the National Guard and  is an “authoritarian push” by President Donald Trump and that “none of the conditions exist” for him to invoke the clause of the Home Rule Act of 1973 that allows the president to step in when D.C. can’t or won’t.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, meanwhile, said that “Donald Trump delayed deploying the National Guard on January 6th when our Capitol was under violent attack” and that he was just using the move “to distract from his incompetent mishandling of tariffs, health care, education and immigration.”

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now

You've reached the end of the free preview.
Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Already a subscriber?

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Democrats' Geriatric Crisis: DC's 'Warrior on the Hill' Nowhere to Be Found
Schiff Pardon Is Useless for New Claims in FBI Docs - Knew He Was Breaking the Law, Thought Being Lawmaker Let Him Get Away with It
Watch Trump Share Wisdom from His Dad That's Dictating How He's Handling DC Crime
Watch: Michael Cohen Says It's Over for Schiff and James: If the Feds Got Me on This Stuff, There's No Hope for Schiff and James
Fact Check: Did JD Vance Have River Water Level Raised to 'Improve Kayaking Conditions'?
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation