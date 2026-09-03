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Commentary
Feminist author Gloria Steinem speaks from a podium at a 1985 news conference about Ms magazine, which she cofounded.
Commentary
Feminist author Gloria Steinem speaks from a podium at a 1985 news conference about Ms magazine, which she cofounded. (Robert R. McElroy / Getty Images)

With Gloria Steinem's Death, Establishment Media Silences the Conservative Half of America

 By Joe Saunders  September 3, 2026 at 4:29pm
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Gloria Steinem’s death put the country’s division on full display.

With Wednesday’s passing of the nation’s most prominent pioneer of modern feminism, liberal news organizations circled the wagons around a progressive icons.

On the other end of the political spectrum, though — the other half of the country– things were considerably different, even if the establishment media didn’t report it.

The facts of Steinem’s life are reasonably well known. Her undercover report about life as a Playboy Club hostess in 1963 made her bones in the journalistic world. Her founding of Ms. magazine, which debuted in 1972, established a publication uniquely dedicated to the spread of orthodox feminist propaganda.

And her decades-long career in politics never veered from its leftist arc before her death at 92, even if it meant deviating from her supposed devotion to the principle of women’s rights.

She was infamous for defending then-President Bill Clinton against sexual harassment allegations in 1998 — basically the same behavior feminism was supposedly founded to protest. She later admitted she wouldn’t have written the same thing in a different era.

She embraced the transgender movement that is so bent on erasing real gains women have made in society since Steinem’s career started.

Has feminism damaged society?

Yet judging by the establishment media coverage, the only question raised by Steinem’s death was just how great she really was.

On the left-hand side, with its typically liberal bent, The Associated Press called her a “fierce and eloquent advocate for equality.”

The New York Times hailed her as a “feminist champion who personified the modern women’s movement” — and rounded up a gaggle of the usual suspects among liberal talking heads to back it up:

Hillary Clinton was there; Bill was oddly missing for some reason. (Have they discovered shame in Chappaqua?)

Joe and Jill Biden were quoted; the parasitical duchess formerly known as Megan Markle was even included. (Steinem was reportedly a big fan of the almost universally despised Megan, which speaks volumes about Steinem’s political judgment.)

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And that’s pretty much the deal everywhere. Virtually every voice in the establishment told a different iteration of the same story: Steinem changed life for women for the better; she changed society for the better; heck, she made the whole damn world better.

But there were many, many voices who weren’t being quoted by the mainstream media outlets and their pre-written obituary homages.

Those voices pointed out how Steinem’s advocacy for abortion — her own career in activism started with an illegal abortion in the 1950s, according to the AP — had helped lead to the deaths of untold numbers of children still in their mothers’ wombs.

They talked of how the “feminism” Steinem championed had damaged the family structure — the building block of any society.

And they talked about the excesses that have followed the “women’s liberation” movement — scare quotes definitely intended — and how it’s playing out in the real world 60-odd years later.

Those voices, by and large, won’t get a platform in the establishment media coverage of Steinem’s passing. They won’t get prominent play in the coming days.

But they’re out there in the public conversation — sharp displays of the divisions surrounding Steinem’s legacy.

And if the initial coverage is any indication — with controversy relegated to vague, euphemistic head nods buried deep in journalistic “appreciations,” the mainstream media outlets that adored Steinem and the progressive politics she represented are going to do everything they can to blur them out.

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Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




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