Democrats Begin To Threaten Trump over National Monuments

By Michael Bastasch
July 24, 2018 at 9:52am
House Democrats tweeted their own version of President Donald Trump’s warning to Iran, but instead, made the president and his environmental policies the focus of their rage.

Democrats on the House Committee on Natural Resources told Trump to “NEVER, EVER THREATEN OUR PUBLIC LANDS OR WATERS AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER POLITICAL CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE.

“WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR PILLAGING OF PUBLIC TREASURES,” the lawmakers tweeted on Monday. “BE CAUTIOUS.”

Democrats were likely angered by a Washington Post report claiming Trump administration officials “dismissed evidence that (national monuments) boosted tourism and spurred archaeological discoveries.”

Washington Post obtained documents showing Interior Department officials “rejected material that would justify keeping protections in place and sought out evidence that could buttress the case for unraveling” federal land restrictions.

Trump signed orders last year shrinking the size of two Utah national monuments, Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante, that were opposed by state Republicans and many local landowners and officials who said local economies were being decimated through land-use restrictions.

Environmentalists and Democrats railed against the decision, but Trump said shrinking national monuments were necessary to undoing abuses of past presidents under the Antiquities Act.

Should the Democrats on the House Committee of Natural Resources be upset about Trump's actions?

“You know the best how to take of your land, you know how to protect it, and you know best how to protect this land for many, many years to come,” Trump said in Utah this past December.

“Your timeless bond with the outdoors should not be replaced with the whims of regulators thousands and thousands of miles away,” said Trump.

Democrats were obviously mimicking a tweet Trump sent to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday evening.

Trump warned Rouhani “NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES.”

Trump sent his tweet after Rouhani said on Sunday that “American must understand well that peace with Iran is the mother of all peace and war with Iran is the mother of all wars.”

Recently Posted

