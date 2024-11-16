Share
Dennis Quaid Reveals Most Gratifying Part of Portraying Reagan, As Movie Goes to DVD

 By Randy DeSoto  November 16, 2024 at 6:27am
The motion picture “Reagan” will be available on DVD and Blu-ray on Tuesday, just in time for the Christmas shopping season.

The independent film defied box office expectations, ultimately taking in over $30 million following its Labor Day weekend release, with audiences giving it an “A” CinemaScore rating.

“Reagan” became available for home digital viewing on Amazon and Apple TV in mid-October, and now is hitting shelves as a DVD/Blu-ray combo pack this Tuesday, Nov. 19, which happens to also be the anniversary of the first Republican President Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address.

The Western Journal asked Dennis Quaid what was the most gratifying part of portraying Ronald Reagan in the film.

“I’ve always been told bits and pieces of the stories from Reagan’s life. This movie puts the whole story together,” he said in an emailed statement.

“I learned quite a bit and it was just very interesting too. And just to read the script and see the movie, it’s all put together. Everything you want to see from the time of a little boy, an entire life, to his final goodbye,” he added.

The cast includes Penelope Ann Miller as Nancy Reagan and Oscar-winning actor Jon Voight as Viktor Petrovich, a former KGB agent, who frames the story by explaining how Reagan oversaw the defeat of the Soviet Union.

The movie is based on the 2007 book, “The Crusader: Ronald Reagan and the Fall of Communism” by Paul Kengor, and adapted to the big screen by writer Howard Klausner.

Quaid spoke at a Donald Trump rally in southern California last month telling the crowd that Reagan is his favorite president of the 20th century and added that Donald Trump is his favorite of the 21st.

He argued that like Reagan, Trump is not willing to allow the United States to be a nation in decline.

The Journal asked Quaid what he hopes people will take away from seeing the film “Reagan.”

“I hope people are entertained because it’s a really interesting movie to begin with,” he said. “The times that we went through and the man himself had such an amazing life. And I hope they relate to what they see in their own life. That’s what it’s all about, just connecting with people.”

Learn more about how to stream “Reagan” and where to purchase the DVD/Blu-ray here.


