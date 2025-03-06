Missing Boy Whose Case Was Featured on Netflix Show Located by Law Enforcement After 7 Years

A boy who was kidnapped seven years ago, and whose case was featured in a Netflix show, was coincidentally found in Douglas County, Colorado.

Deputies discovered 14-year-old Abdul Aziz Khan on Feb. 23 during an unrelated call about a home burglary, according to KDVR-TV in Colorado.

Two suspicious people had reportedly entered the vacant home, which was up for sale.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered two children in a vehicle parked in the driveway, one of them later identified as Khan. Police have not released the identity of the second child.

The two burglary suspects, a male and female, exited the home and told the deputies they knew the realtor.

But after four hours of attempting to identify the pair, police came to a startling realization.

The woman was 40-year-old Rabia Khalid who was wanted for kidnapping, and the male was 42-year-old Elliot Blake Bourgeois, her husband.

Khalid is the boy’s non-custodial mother, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.







On Nov. 27, 2017, when the boy was seven years old, Khalid allegedly took him from his father’s home in Atlanta, Georgia.

Khalid and her ex-husband, Abdul, were reportedly embroiled in a custody battle for several years at that point.

On the day of the kidnapping, Khalid was supposed to have attended a custody hearing in Atlanta, but instead packed her bags and ran, taking her son and her then-new husband Bourgeois with her.

Despite the U.S. Marshals Service issuing a warrant for Khalid’s arrest and searching 11 states, neither she nor her son were ever found.

The case was even featured in the Netflix show “Unsolved Mysteries.”

Upon their discovery, Khalid and Bourgeois were taken to Douglas County Jail, facing charges of second-degree kidnapping, forgery, identity theft, and others. In total, Khalid faces nine charges, while Bourgeois faces 14.

Each has a bond set at $1 million.

“We’re overwhelmed with joy that Aziz has finally been found,” Khan’s family said in a statement.

“We want to thank everyone for their support over the last seven years. We specifically want to recognize the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office for their exceptional work in solving this case. Now, as we navigate the next steps, we ask for privacy so that we can move forward as a family and heal together.”

