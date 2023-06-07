'A Proven Record of Governing': DeSantis Scores 20 New Endorsements from Republican Lawmakers

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gained presidential endorsements from 20 state legislators in Oklahoma, according to a Wednesday news release.

DeSantis received the backing of several members of the state House leadership, including the Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols, Deputy Majority Leader Trey Caldwell and Deputy Floor Leader John Pfeiffer, according to a Never Back Down news release.

The governor racked up the endorsements ahead of his visit to Tulsa on Saturday.

“We need a two-term president to unwind the unconstitutional and disastrous polices out of Washington, D.C., that has bolstered the federal government’s power to pick winners and losers across America,” Echols said in a statement.

“Ron DeSantis has the courageous vision and the fighting power to give Oklahomans representation of our conservative cause for eight years, and I am confident he can deliver the election victory we need.”

DeSantis has been gaining large swaths of endorsements from state lawmakers in key early primary states, and received the backing from more than 50 lawmakers in New Hampshire and 37 in Iowa prior to his presidential announcement on May 24.

Since then, four more New Hampshire state representatives threw their support behind the governor, with state Rep. Kristine Perez flipping from former President Donald Trump.

The governor also has the support of 99 state representatives in Florida, including the leaders from both chambers, Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and House Speaker Paul Renner.

“Ron DeSantis has a proven record of governing, protecting freedom and promoting the rights of States, parents, and small businesses,” Oklahoma state Sen. Lonnie Paxton, chairman of the Energy and Telecommunications Committee, said in a statement.

“We need eight years of his leadership to revive America’s greatness as an economic powerhouse and global leader in energy dominance and independence, and I am proud to support him in his bid to become our next president.”

Along with the three members of the House leadership and Paxton, Sens. Chris Kidd, Roland Pederson, John Michael Montgomery and Brent Howard, as well as Reps. Mike Osburn, Neil Hays, Ryan Martinez, Nick Archer, Anthony Moore, Dell Kerbs, Mark Lepak, Josh West, Chris Kannady, Chad Caldwell, Terry O’Donnell and Chris Sneed endorsed DeSantis for president.

DeSantis’ campaign did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

