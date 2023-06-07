New Video Absolutely Destroys Left's Narrative That DeSantis Kidnapped Illegal Immigrants

New video evidence surrounding the transport of illegal aliens to California from New Mexico could compel Gov. Gavin Newsom to eat crow.

In the videos, released to Fox News by the Florida Department of Emergency Management, illegals expressed their happiness at reaching the “sanctuary state.”

Newsom on Monday had accused Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis of “kidnapping” migrants flown to Sacramento days before the video evidence was released.

“We made it to California! Thank God! Very thankful to God!” one of the migrants said, according to a clip released by the agency.

BREAKING: Florida officials confirm to @FoxNews that FL flew migrants to California. They say the migrants went voluntarily, gave verbal & written consent, & provided video appearing to show migrants signing waivers, celebrating as they arrive, & saying they were treated well. pic.twitter.com/2RYYqVEjqD — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 6, 2023

Other illegals shown in the footage laud the way they were treated, saying, in Spanish, that they had been treated “super well.”

Newsom referred to DeSantis as a “small, pathetic man” in a Twitter post published Monday.

The Florida Department of Emergency Management defended the state’s program to relocate illegals in response to Newsom’s allegations, asserting that the individuals transported were moved on a purely voluntary basis.

The agency contracted with a group that works with the federal government to provide services to illegals.

In a statement, FLDEM questioned why Newsom targeted Florida’s program without mentioning similar programs run by Democrats.

“Florida’s voluntary relocation is precisely that — voluntary,” said the statement, posted to Twitter by Julio Rosas, senior writer for Townhall.

“From left-leaning mayors in El Paso, Texas, and Denver, Colorado, the relocation of those illegally crossing the United States border is not new. But suddenly, when Florida sends illegal aliens to a sanctuary city, it’s false imprisonment and kidnapping.”

Story with more details ——> https://t.co/iMeTPVAQEb Statement from FL’s Division of Emergency Management: As you can see from this video, Florida’s voluntary relocation is precisely that – voluntary. Through verbal and written consent, these volunteers indicated they wanted to… — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 6, 2023

In a 2018 tweet directed at then-President Donald Trump, Newsom defended California’s status as a “sanctuary state” for illegal aliens.

Let me be clear, @realDonaldTrump: California is a sanctuary state. We believe in the power of diversity. We have defied and resisted the xenophobic, hateful policies of your administration at every turn. We will do it again.https://t.co/HjaXaABzzC — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 19, 2018

More than 2 million illegal aliens live in California — the most of any state in the union, according to Pew Research.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Sunday announced he was investigating Florida’s relocation program after a group of illegals arrived in Sacramento on a chartered flight on Friday, according to the Los Angeles Times. A second group was flown into Sacramento on Monday.

