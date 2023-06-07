Share
News
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis waves to a crowd in a file photo from New York City in February.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis waves to a crowd in a file photo from New York City in February. California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta have suggested DeSantis could be guilty of "kidnapping" illegal immigrants flown from New Mexico to California by Florida's Department of Emergency Management, but video of the migrants tells a different story. (Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

New Video Absolutely Destroys Left's Narrative That DeSantis Kidnapped Illegal Immigrants

 By Richard Moorhead  June 7, 2023 at 6:17am
Share

New video evidence surrounding the transport of illegal aliens to California from New Mexico could compel Gov. Gavin Newsom to eat crow.

In the videos, released to Fox News by the Florida Department of Emergency Management, illegals expressed their happiness at reaching the “sanctuary state.”

Newsom on Monday had accused Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis of “kidnapping” migrants flown to Sacramento days before the video evidence was released.

“We made it to California! Thank God! Very thankful to God!” one of the migrants said, according to a clip released by the agency.

Trending:
Congresswoman Makes Shocking Claim About Biden Informant After Leaving House Oversight Meeting

Other illegals shown in the footage laud the way they were treated, saying, in Spanish, that they had been treated “super well.”

Newsom referred to DeSantis as a “small, pathetic man” in a Twitter post published Monday.

The Florida Department of Emergency Management defended the state’s program to relocate illegals in response to Newsom’s allegations, asserting that the individuals transported were moved on a purely voluntary basis.

The agency contracted with a group that works with the federal government to provide services to illegals.

In a statement, FLDEM questioned why Newsom targeted Florida’s program without mentioning similar programs run by Democrats.

“Florida’s voluntary relocation is precisely that — voluntary,” said the statement, posted to Twitter by Julio Rosas, senior writer for Townhall.

Should Gavin Newsom apologize to Ron DeSantis?

“From left-leaning mayors in El Paso, Texas, and Denver, Colorado, the relocation of those illegally crossing the United States border is not new. But suddenly, when Florida sends illegal aliens to a sanctuary city, it’s false imprisonment and kidnapping.”

In a 2018 tweet directed at then-President Donald Trump, Newsom defended California’s status as a “sanctuary state” for illegal aliens.

More than 2 million illegal aliens live in California — the most of any state in the union, according to Pew Research.

Related:
Ron DeSantis Threatened with Kidnapping Charges, Accused of Flying Illegal Aliens to California

California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Sunday announced he was investigating Florida’s relocation program after a group of illegals arrived in Sacramento on a chartered flight on Friday, according to the Los Angeles Times. A second group was flown into Sacramento on Monday.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




New Video Absolutely Destroys Left's Narrative That DeSantis Kidnapped Illegal Immigrants
Bud Light Manufacturer Suffers Another Financial Loss - But It Doesn't Have to Do with Mulvaney
New Text Messages Show Tense Exchange Between MTG and Matt Gaetz: 'I'm Done'
Trump Gets Asked Point Blank If He'd Make DeSantis His VP in 2024 - Here's What He Said
D-Day Veteran Remembers the 7 Words Winston Churchill Told Him Before Normandy Landings
See more...

Conversation