DeSantis Sends Florida National Guard to Help Secure Texas Border, Says 'States Have to Band Together'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that members of the Florida National Guard and the Florida State Guard are heading to Texas to help that state defend its southern border.

DeSantis is offering up to 1,000 troops from the National Guard, according to Fox News, which reported that a National Guard representative said 100 troops are being sent for now.

The deployment marks the first time Florida State Guard members have been sent out of state.

In announcing the deployment, DeSantis criticized President Joe Biden.

“Biden has the authority to close this border today if he wanted to. He lacks the will to get the job done. He lacks the capacity to see the problem for what it is and to get the job done,” DeSantis said, per Fox.

“We are going to fortify our presence along the southern border,” DeSantis said in a video clip posted to X.

“The goal is to help Texas fortify this border, help them strengthen the barricades, help them add barriers, help them add the wire that they need to so that we can stop this invasion once and for all. The states have to band together to be able to defend the rule of law,” DeSantis said.

“And we see the problems – the drugs, the crime, just the sheer number of people. What has that done to hospitals? What has that done to education? You just can’t do it. I mean, we probably have had 10 million come illegally since Biden’s been president, but that number, even if that was legal, we cannot absorb that many people. It’s just not the way you do business. It’s not the way you run a country,” DeSantis said.

The Florida governor and former presidential candidate said a larger issue is at stake.

“If we don’t have a border, then we are not a sovereign country. You either have a border or you don’t. You’re either a sovereign country or you’re not,” DeSantis said.

“So what we’re doing today is we’re stepping up yet again, we’re helping.

“This is important. This is one of the most important issues happening in our country today. The people in D.C. may not think that this is that important because it doesn’t affect them. They’re more concerned about sending your money overseas or doing what it is that they do,” DeSantis said, according to WFLA-TV.

Florida is among many states helping Texas. South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem said Monday she is working to help the Lone Star State as well, according to ABC.

“The United States of America is in a time of invasion,” Noem said. “The invasion is coming over our southern border. The 50 states have a common enemy, and that enemy is the Mexican drug cartels. They are waging war against our nation, and these cartels are perpetuating violence in each of our states, even right here in South Dakota.”

She said South Dakota is willing to send Texas some razor wire and said officials are “exploring various legal options on how we can support Texas and force (the) federal government to do their job.”

Sending personnel to Texas also is an option, she said.

