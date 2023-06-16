Desperate Bud Light Exec Addresses Customers in New Statement, Announces 'Three Important Actions'

Anheuser-Busch’s CEO addressed the ongoing boycott of his brand in a public statement Thursday in which he vowed to protect jobs affected by its former partnership with a transgender influencer.

The company’s desperate chief executive did not cite the controversial Dylan Mulvaney partnership directly, but merely said discussion of the Bud Light brand had “moved away from beer.”

Brendan Whitworth released a statement on the company website that was titled “Anheuser-Busch Announces Support For Frontline Employees And Wholesaler Partners.”

Whitworth said, “We recognize that over the last two months, the discussion surrounding our company and Bud Light has moved away from beer, and this has impacted our consumers, our business partners, and our employees.”

He added, “We are a beer company, and beer is for everyone.”

The CEO did not reference the reason behind an organic boycott that is now in its 10th week, or offer any sort of apology.

Rather than apologize to former customers, Whitworth said Bud Light would try to appeal to beer drinkers through a new campaign and that they would make moves to protect employees who have been caught in the crossfire of its decision to enter the culture war from the left.

“Today, we are announcing three important actions as we continue to move our business forward,” Whitworth stated. “First, we are investing to protect the jobs of our frontline employees.”

“Second, we are providing financial assistance to our independent wholesalers to help them support their employees,” he continued.

Will Bud Light ever fully recover? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The CEO then implored consumers to view the brand from a historic lens as a fun beer that is “easy” to drink.

“Third, to all our valued consumers, we hear you,” Whitworth said. “Our summer advertising launches next week, and you can look forward to Bud Light reinforcing what you’ve always loved about our brand — that it’s easy to drink and easy to enjoy.”

To end the reset message, Whitworth concluded:

“As we move forward, we will focus on what we do best — brewing great beer and earning our place in moments that matter to you. Here’s to a future with more cheers.”

The statement was released amid another week of declining sales, as Bud Light was also dethroned as America’s best-selling beer.

The Associated Press reported Thursday that Bud Light had lost its top spot to Modelo.

Modelo currently controls 8.4 percent of the U.S. market in sales at grocery, convenience and liquor stores.

Bud Light sales currently account for 7.3 percent of total sales in such stores.

Sales of both brands in bars and clubs are more difficult to track.

To end the week on June 3, Bud Light’s sales were down 24 percent when compared to last year.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.