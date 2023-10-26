Desperate White House Set to Argue Ukraine Aid Is Good Because It Helps US Defense Companies: Report

In his farewell address to the nation on Jan. 17, 1961, President Dwight D. Eisenhower, the 34th president of the United States and a five-star general, cautioned against the unchecked growth of the military-industrial complex and its potential impact on our democracy.

Eisenhower warned, “We must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex. The potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power exists and will persist.”

Eisenhower was right to be concerned. The United States spends more on defense than the next several nations combined, leading to a perpetual cycle of expanding military capabilities. While a strong national defense is essential, the unchecked growth of the military-industrial complex has often resulted in unnecessary projects, cost overruns and the perpetuation of overpriced weapons systems pushed by defense contractors kept fat by the military machine.

A new report by Politico suggests that the White House is now thinking of packaging funding for the Ukraine war as “strengthening the American economy and creating new American jobs.”

According to the outlet, The White House has been privately talking to lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, asking them to push funding for Ukraine as “a potential economic boom at home.”

Five White House aides and lawmakers spoke to Politico on condition of anonymity, telling it that the White House is attempting to “invoke patriotism” among Republican House lawmakers who are against more funding for Ukraine by pushing a package that combines aid for Ukraine with aid for Israel and invests $50 billion in the “American defense industrial base.”

The purpose of this $50 billion, according to the White House, would be to “replenish our stocks” and ensure that “our military continues to be the most ready, capable, and best equipped fighting force the world has ever seen — and expanding production lines, strengthening the American economy and creating new American jobs,” according to a preview of a talking points document obtained by Politico.

During his Oval Office address in October, Biden alluded to his new tactic, pushing the funding of Ukraine’s war and the provision of ammunition toward it as good for the “patriotic American workers building the arsenal of democracy and serving the cause of freedom.”

“We send Ukraine equipment sitting in our stockpiles. And when we use the money allocated by Congress, we use it to replenish our own stores, our own stockpiles with new equipment,” Biden said in his speech. “Equipment that defends America and is made in America. Patriot missiles for air defense batteries, made in Arizona. Artillery shells manufactured in 12 states across the country, in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas. And so much more,” he said.

“You know, just as in World War II, today patriotic American workers are building the arsenal of democracy and serving the cause of freedom,” Biden added.

That’s like your wife telling you that giving away all her clothes and buying new ones is good for your household budget because she’ll eat less to maintain her figure once she has them.

Republicans have criticized the administration’s rhetoric on Ukraine as ineffective, and there is growing fatigue with the push to continue funding that war.

The White House’s attempt to use the slogan “Putin price hike” to explain the rising gas prices fell flat, so now, according to Politico, the Oval Office wants to focus messaging on emphasizing that the U.S. will help Ukraine “defend themselves,” which is seen as a more appealing message to Republicans.

In contrast, former President Donald Trump is running on a message of “drill, baby, drill” to grow jobs, build actual wealth within the country and reduce the power of adversarial governments like Iran on the world stage.

President Trump: “The minute I’m back in the White House not only will I impose the most crippling sanctions in history (on Iran) we will also unleash the most powerful economic weapon. We will drill baby drill”. pic.twitter.com/VmNfzdLtSR — 3sidedstory 🇺🇲 (@3sidedstory) October 23, 2023



Ultimately, Americans will make the decision on whether strengthening the U.S. dollar so as to weaken financial supporters of terror and war to the point that they are no longer a threat is a better long-term solution for our safety and economic prosperity.

Or if the word-game played by political elites intent on growing the military-industrial complex Eisenhower warned us about over 60 years ago will continue to fool the American people into giving away more of our wealth and freedom.

