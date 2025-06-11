Despicable: 113 House Democrats Refuse to Condemn Anti-Semitic Boulder Attack

In the midst of a crisis in California where two of the nation’s most visible Democrats have been busy enabling rioters and illegal immigrants at the expense of property and public safety, the party finally got a distraction out of Washington.

Unfortunately, it’s not a good distraction, as it turns out 113 House Democrats couldn’t bring themselves to vote for a resolution condemning the anti-Semitic Boulder, Colorado, terror attack because 1) a Democrat didn’t introduce it, 2) it noted that the alleged attacker yelled “free Palestine” in the course of the attack, and 3) it praised Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

In what can only be described as some kind of elaborate mind trick to make the GOP think they’re intentionally blowing the 2026 midterms or disorganized self-sabotage, more than half the House Democratic caucus refused to condemn the attack on Jewish marchers demanding the return of Israeli hostages by 45-year-old Mohamed Sabry Soliman, a man who illegally overstayed his visa after arriving during the Biden administration but still got a work permit.

According to CNN, Soliman told federal authorities that he’d been planning the attack for over a year and that “he wanted to kill all Zionist people and wished they were all dead.” Mercifully, his Molotov cocktails and flamethrower didn’t manage to kill anybody, leaving a dozen injured.

But, when it came down to voting for a Republican resolution that condemned the actions, Axios reported, “Democrats had major issues with the language in the measure, including a line expressing ‘gratitude’ to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for ‘protecting the homeland.'”

“Another passage that raised Democratic ire — labeling ‘Free Palestine’ an ‘anti-Semitic slogan’ — was stripped out before the vote,” Axios noted.

The outlet did not note that, in the two anti-Semitic terror attacks that happened in the United States within mere weeks of each other — Boulder and the Washington, D.C., shootings that left two Israeli embassy staffers dead — both of the suspects yelled “free Palestine” as they were arrested. Just a coincidence, I’m sure.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York said the resolution was “not a serious effort,” which is the exact language he uses every time members of his party oppose something Republican-led that American voters generally approve of in some way.

GOP Colorado Rep. Gabe Evans, who introduced the legislation, is a “joke” and a “complete and total embarrassment,” Jeffries said, claiming the swing district Republican is “not even pretending to be moderate.”

You might think that this explanation itself isn’t serious, and you’d be right: “In addition to the language in the bill, Democrats were rankled that a bipartisan resolution introduced by Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colo.) — who represents Boulder — was passed over for Evans’ party-line resolution,” Axios noted.

So basically, they were (to use Very Online Democratic terminology) “big mad” that they might have to vote for something that praised ICE and wasn’t led by a Democrat. Nice work, everyone.

A prior Axios report indicated that the language about “free Palestine” was what was really dividing Democrats.

“It’s sheer politics,” one senior House Democrat, who I’m sure has never practiced “sheer politics” ever in his senior House Democratic career, told the outlet.

Another senior House Democrat bemoaned that Republicans were “using a serious anti-Semitic terrorist attack as a wedge opportunity to divide Democrats.”

All right, then: That language was stripped out. What say you, Democrats? 113 nay, 75 yea, according to the New York Post. Meanwhile, the vote was 205-0 on the Republican side.

The National Republican Campaign Committee, not unreasonably, used the opportunity to note Democrats “sided with terrorists over police officers and flat-out refused to condemn antisemitism.”

House Democrats sided with terrorists over police officers and flat-out refused to condemn antisemitism. Democrats have become the pro-terrorist, anti-cop, antisemitic caucus. And they’re proud of it. https://t.co/dR5lNL8oH7 — NRCC (@NRCC) June 9, 2025

“Democrats have become the pro-terrorist, anti-cop, antisemitic caucus. And they’re proud of it,” a statement from the NRCC’s X account read.

Which is, alas, wholly accurate. Given an opportunity to reject the far left and signal that they don’t approve of the violence in California, the vast majority of the party in the lower chamber decided against it.

And they wonder why both houses of Congress and the White House are controlled by Republicans. After these past few weeks, you wonder how many heretofore solid-blue states will follow suit.

