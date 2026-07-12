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Dr. Phil McGraw looks on at an event in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on June 26, 2026.
Dr. Phil McGraw looks on at an event in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on June 26, 2026. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Dr. Phil Speaks Out Against Anti-Christian Persecution

 By Michael Austin  July 12, 2026 at 10:15am
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TV personality Dr. Phil McGraw was one of several cultural and political figures on President Donald Trump’s White House Religious Liberty Commission — leading him to comment on the attacks against Christian faith seen in recent years.

The commission released a draft report last month detailing the threats to religious liberty, as well as recommendations for the Trump administration to consider.

During the remarks in the Oval Office, Dr. Phil observed that many Americans faced pressures in their various vocations.

“What stuck out for me is how many Americans showed up saying that they were persecuted in health care, military, education — different walks of life — for living their faith and standing up for their faith,” Dr. Phil said, per a report from NewsNation.

“It’s not just the liberty to choose which house of worship they want, it’s actually getting into their daily life, and they’re being persecuted in their jobs.”

Dr. Phil is a Christian who has become more outspoken about his faith in recent years.

Texas Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick — who chairs the White House Religious Liberty Commission — noted that leftists weaponize the phrase “separation of church and state” to insist that Christian faith should have no role in the public square.

“Again, the separation of church and state is not in the Constitution,” Patrick remarked.

“And from this day forward, that phrase should have no power over people of all faiths ever again in America.”

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Among other policy recommendations, the commission suggested that the Justice Department should release a guidance “clarifying the proper understanding of the Establishment Clause and separation of church and state.”

They also suggested making any public official who believes a person under their supervision improperly engaged in religious expression must provide a written explanation, showing how such conduct violated the Constitution or a provision of law.

Other recommendations included sharing “Know Your Rights” posters on religious freedom in workplaces, confirming more judges willing to consider religious liberty cases, and creating a “Presidential Medal of Religious Liberty and First Freedom Hero Awards.”

The latter move would serve to “recognize Americans who stand up for religious freedom and play an indispensable role in protecting citizens’ Constitutional rights.”

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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