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A Border Patrol agent speaks to a large crowd of immigrants blocked from entering the U.S. at the border crossing area near the Rio Grande in El Paso, Texas, on Dec. 20, 2022.
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A Border Patrol agent speaks to a large crowd of immigrants blocked from entering the U.S. at the border crossing area near the Rio Grande in El Paso, Texas, on Dec. 20, 2022. (John Moore / Getty Images)

Despite Some GOP Claims, the 'DIGNITY Act' Is an Amnesty Bill and We've Got the Receipts to Prove It

 By C. Douglas Golden  April 9, 2026 at 7:09am
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We’ve been told that that DIGNITAD Act isn’t amnesty for illegal immigrants. That’s how it’s being sold.

Instead, it’s supposed to be a bipartisan compromise on immigration enforcement that will end the sturm und drang of much of Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s operations.

Introduced by GOP Rep. María Elvira Salazar of Florida, the Dignity for Immigrants while Guarding our Nation to Ignite and Deliver the American Dream Act of 2025 sounds like possibly the most tortured acronym for legislation for quite some time (“DIGNITAD” is dignity in Spanish, for those of you who’ve forgotten those desultory high-school foreign language courses), but the way it’s being sold is that it’s an acceptable compromise.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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