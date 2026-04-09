Despite Some GOP Claims, the 'DIGNITY Act' Is an Amnesty Bill and We've Got the Receipts to Prove It

We’ve been told that that DIGNITAD Act isn’t amnesty for illegal immigrants. That’s how it’s being sold.

Instead, it’s supposed to be a bipartisan compromise on immigration enforcement that will end the sturm und drang of much of Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s operations.

Introduced by GOP Rep. María Elvira Salazar of Florida, the Dignity for Immigrants while Guarding our Nation to Ignite and Deliver the American Dream Act of 2025 sounds like possibly the most tortured acronym for legislation for quite some time (“DIGNITAD” is dignity in Spanish, for those of you who’ve forgotten those desultory high-school foreign language courses), but the way it’s being sold is that it’s an acceptable compromise.

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