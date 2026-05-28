Watch: Anti-ICE Agitators Show Their True Colors When Truck Driver Gets Out of Vehicle and Confronts Them

What can one possibly say to leftist protesters who believe that by blocking traffic they can save illegal aliens?

As an exasperated truck driver said to a group of protesters against Immigration and Customs Enforcement, “What’s wrong with y’all?”

What indeed? In fact, the truck driver acted for millions of Americans by directing his righteous anger toward those cowering fools.

The incident occurred late Wednesday outside an ICE detention center in Newark, New Jersey. As usual, the American left’s best and brightest showed up to protest those who enforce immigration laws.

In fairness, some protesters did try to talk sense into their fellow miscreants.

“These guys are not the enemy,” one woman insisted, referring to the drivers of the vehicles to which some protesters refused to allow passage.

Then, a masked protester who sounded female said something inaudible about people “inside,” presumably the detention facility.

“I understand that,” the first woman replied. “And that’s why we’re here. But these people are working. They have families, too. We’ve been letting cars go through here all day long.”

Incredibly, it was clear from the video that the somewhat rational-sounding woman was outnumbered. In fact, she grew frustrated with the tactics as more masked protesters justified stopping traffic.

Moments later, another unmasked protester — this time a young male — chastised the masked traffic-blockers for failing to recognize that the truck drivers were “working class people just like us.”

Finally, a large truck driver had had enough. He got out of his truck and confronted the lunatics.

“Y’all wanna get locked up?” he yelled. “Huh? What am I doing? Am I bothering y’all?”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some may find offensive.

Truck driver goes off on protesters as some decide to block multiple trucks outside Delaney Hall Detention Center in Newark NJ pic.twitter.com/aOVbJ0Xnbo — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) May 28, 2026

No doubt the fact that the truck driver was black and still did not sympathize with their cause left the protesters’ minuscule brains scrambled and frozen. After all, why else would they shy away from him after acting so tough moments earlier?

The entire scene, of course, unfolded like a typical leftist protest. It had everything: misplaced priorities, nonsensical arguments, and even knuckleheads quarreling over tactics.

The following videos, also posted to X, show the same protesters clashing with federal agents and trying to block ICE vehicles.

BREAKING: Pepper spray, Pepper Balls and Massive Barricade Clashes between Anti-ICE Protesters with Shields and Federal Agents at Delaney Hall ICE Detention Center Protesters built barricades and used cement blocks to reinforce their line blocking facility as ICE pushed back pic.twitter.com/bHQG9YP9jK — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) May 28, 2026

🚨 NOW: HUNDREDS of rioters are here outside ICE Newark attempting to block ICE vehicles from coming in and out of the facility But ICE is NOT allowing them to win GOD BLESS ICE! America is WITH you! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/5hAyKJGG2K — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 28, 2026

To the sane reader and viewer, of course, none of this makes any sense.

Never mind the head-scratching sympathy for illegal aliens in federal custody. The idea that forcibly stopping traffic would aid your cause could only occur to the mentally ill or the demon-possessed.

And that explains the entire scene, including the truck driver’s angry response. After all, to the true leftist nihilist, sowing anger-inducing chaos in the most cowardly fashion possible is the entire point.

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