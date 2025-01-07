Devastating Government Report: Foreigners 3x More Likely to Be Arrested for Sex Offenses

A shocking new analysis from the government of the United Kingdom concluded that foreign nationals commit sex offenses at more than three times the rate of native British citizens.

The government report examined over 9,000 arrests of foreign nationals for sex offenses in the first 10 months of 2024 conducted by police forces across England and Wales, per a Sunday report in British newspaper The Telegraph.

Those arrests marked more than 26 percent of the total 35,000 arrests for sexual offenses.

The figures come from the Centre for Migration Control, the Office for National Statistics, and the Home Office, the agency of the British government responsible for immigration law enforcement.

Foreigners were 3.5 times more likely to be arrested for sexual crimes and were arrested at twice the rate of natives for all crimes.

They make up 9 percent of the population but account for 16.1 percent of arrests.

Albanians were the most likely nationality to be arrested — based on population size — followed by Afghans, Iraqis, Algerians, and Somalis.

Overall there were 48 nationalities with higher arrest rates than British citizens.

The new report comes as the United Kingdom is rocked by a grooming gang cover-up scandal, in which senior lawmakers, such as Prime Minister Keir Starmer, allegedly failed to handle groups of largely Pakistani men raping and trafficking British girls, according to a report from Reuters.

Should the officials who have covered up the grooming rings be forced to serve the same sentences as those who abused the children? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Elon Musk has accused Starmer of being “complicit in the rape of Britain” when he served as the leading prosecutor in the nation, but Starmer has insisted that he properly handled the issue.

There were an estimated 1,400 girls systematically abused in the town of Rotherham by large numbers of Pakistani males between 1997 and 2013.

The new data and the recent controversy show a clear divide between Islamic civilization and Western civilization.

For most of the past fourteen centuries, Islamic armies repeatedly tried to conquer Europe, relying on rape, enslavement, and other atrocities as methods to enforce their religion and their customs on Christendom.

There is an extended Islamic tradition of using such means to subjugate purported infidels and pressure peoples to give into conquering armies.

Many generations of brave European Christians fought tooth and nail to keep the continent free from the Islamic hordes.

But now a single generation of their descendants is welcoming the hordes with open arms in the form of mass immigration.

Perhaps worst of all, the failure of the United Kingdom to speak clearly about these matters and to take appropriate countermeasures has emerged from a fear of being labeled as racist, bigoted, Islamophobic, or some other leftist buzzword.

The people and leaders of Britain, not to mention other countries in Europe and even the United States, must push through such pressure if they want to save their civilizations.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.