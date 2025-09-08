Share
Israeli police and rescue teams inspect the scene of a shooting attack carried out by two Palestinian gunmen, in which several people were killed and others injured at a bus stop in Jerusalem on Monday.
Israeli police and rescue teams inspect the scene of a shooting attack carried out by two Palestinian gunmen, in which several people were killed and others injured at a bus stop in Jerusalem on Monday. (Mahmoud Illean / AP)

Devastating Terror Attack Rocks Jerusalem - Multiple Rabbis Among the Victims

 By Jack Davis  September 8, 2025 at 7:00am
A Jersualem terrorist attack on Monday left at least six people dead and 21 wounded. The two terrorists killing civilians were shot dead by an off-duty soldiers and multiple civilians.

The terrorists attacked a bus stop and bus. According to the Jerusalem Post, the dead included at least three rabbis. Four victims were declared dead at the scene; two more died in a local hospital.

“When we arrived, we saw people lying unconscious on the road, on the side of the road, and on the sidewalk near a bus stop. There was a lot of destruction, shattered glass on the floor, and a lot of commotion,” paramedic Nadav Taib said.

“This is a very severe scene,” paramedic Fadi Dkaidek said. “The wounded were lying on the road and sidewalk near a bus station, some of them unconscious.”

“Gunfire like nothing I’ve ever experienced,” one elderly woman who was a passenger on the bus that was attacked said.

“The bus was packed, and as soon as it pulled up to the stop, there was shooting. A suspicious man made a phone call, which several people witnessed. While he was on the phone, the terrorists arrived. I’m telling what I saw, but others saw more. I went to the other side of the road and hid under another bus.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, terror attacks “only increase our determination to complete our missions, in Judea and Samaria, too — everywhere,” according to the Times of Israel.

“The fighting continues in the Gaza Strip,” Netanyahu said, adding that Israel “will destroy Hamas as we promised and free our hostages — all of our hostages. Sadly, the war also continues in Jerusalem and in Judea and Samaria, where we have acted with great force.”

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir noted the incident shows the success of his policy to arm as many Israeli citizens as possible.

“Weapons save lives,” he said.

“A painful and difficult morning. Innocent civilians, women, men, and children were brutally murdered and wounded in cold blood on a bus in Jerusalem by vile and evil terrorists,” Israeli President Isaac Herzog posted on X.

“In the face of this barbarity, we saw extraordinary acts of heroism which prevented even further loss of innocent lives.

“This shocking attack reminds us once again that we are fighting absolute evil. The world must understand what we are up against, and that terror will never defeat us. My heart goes out to the bereaved families, and I pray for the full and swift recovery of the injured,” he continued.

Hamas called the attack “a heroic and unique operation” and a “natural response” to Israel’s “ongoing aggression against our Palestinian people in Gaza, the West Bank, and Jerusalem,” according to The New York Times.

Truth and Accuracy

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation