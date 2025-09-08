Devastating Terror Attack Rocks Jerusalem - Multiple Rabbis Among the Victims

A Jersualem terrorist attack on Monday left at least six people dead and 21 wounded. The two terrorists killing civilians were shot dead by an off-duty soldiers and multiple civilians.

The terrorists attacked a bus stop and bus. According to the Jerusalem Post, the dead included at least three rabbis. Four victims were declared dead at the scene; two more died in a local hospital.

“When we arrived, we saw people lying unconscious on the road, on the side of the road, and on the sidewalk near a bus stop. There was a lot of destruction, shattered glass on the floor, and a lot of commotion,” paramedic Nadav Taib said.

“This is a very severe scene,” paramedic Fadi Dkaidek said. “The wounded were lying on the road and sidewalk near a bus station, some of them unconscious.”

“Gunfire like nothing I’ve ever experienced,” one elderly woman who was a passenger on the bus that was attacked said.

The terrorists who carried out the shooting attack at the Ramot Junction in Jerusalem used a makeshift “Carlo,” otherwise known as the Carl Gustav, submachine gun, according to images from the scene. pic.twitter.com/k0tbEX6cGX — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) September 8, 2025

“The bus was packed, and as soon as it pulled up to the stop, there was shooting. A suspicious man made a phone call, which several people witnessed. While he was on the phone, the terrorists arrived. I’m telling what I saw, but others saw more. I went to the other side of the road and hid under another bus.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, terror attacks “only increase our determination to complete our missions, in Judea and Samaria, too — everywhere,” according to the Times of Israel.

“The fighting continues in the Gaza Strip,” Netanyahu said, adding that Israel “will destroy Hamas as we promised and free our hostages — all of our hostages. Sadly, the war also continues in Jerusalem and in Judea and Samaria, where we have acted with great force.”

Dashcam footage shows the moments of the deadly shooting attack at Ramot Junction in Jerusalem. Five people were killed and at least 11 others were wounded, including six seriously. Both terrorists, West Bank Palestinians, were shot dead. pic.twitter.com/w2OVu3cFOP — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) September 8, 2025

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir noted the incident shows the success of his policy to arm as many Israeli citizens as possible.

“Weapons save lives,” he said.

“A painful and difficult morning. Innocent civilians, women, men, and children were brutally murdered and wounded in cold blood on a bus in Jerusalem by vile and evil terrorists,” Israeli President Isaac Herzog posted on X.

“In the face of this barbarity, we saw extraordinary acts of heroism which prevented even further loss of innocent lives.

A painful and difficult morning. Innocent civilians, women, men, and children were brutally murdered and wounded in cold blood on a bus in Jerusalem by vile and evil terrorists. In the face of this barbarity, we saw extraordinary acts of heroism which prevented even further… — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) September 8, 2025

“This shocking attack reminds us once again that we are fighting absolute evil. The world must understand what we are up against, and that terror will never defeat us. My heart goes out to the bereaved families, and I pray for the full and swift recovery of the injured,” he continued.

Hamas called the attack “a heroic and unique operation” and a “natural response” to Israel’s “ongoing aggression against our Palestinian people in Gaza, the West Bank, and Jerusalem,” according to The New York Times.

