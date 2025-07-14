Developing: Ghislaine Maxwell Welcomes the Chance to Get Before Congress and Spill the Beans on Epstein Story – Report

Ghislaine Maxwell would gladly trade her federal prison cell for a congressional hearing room, according to a new report.

In 2022, Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being convicted of aiding Jeffrey Epstein in trafficking women. Her most recent appeal of that sentence was rejected, according to the BBC.

But all things Epstein are new again after the Department of Justice last week said it does not have an Epstein client list. This created a furor among supporters of President Donald Trump, who have been salivating over the names that might be on the list. The memo also fueled a new forest fire of conspiracy speculation over whose reputations might be salvaged if no list is ever revealed.

Enter Maxwell, seeking opportunity, according to the Daily Mail.

“Despite the rumors, Ghislaine was never offered any kind of plea deal. She would be more than happy to sit before Congress and tell her story,” a source the Mail did not name said. Maxwell pleased not guilty to the charges against her.

“No one from the government has ever asked her to share what she knows. She remains the only person to be jailed in connection to Epstein and she would welcome the chance to tell the American public the truth,” the source said.

What the Mail said was “a source close to Maxwell,” added that the embattled would “welcome the chance to sit in front of Congress and tell her story.”

When NBC visited a Student Action Summit hosted by Turning Point USA , it found discontent over the handling of the Epstein issue, with the focus being Attorney General Pam Bondi, who in February noted there were Epstein files on her desk.

“I think that these people — and I don’t know, for whatever reason, there could be reasons — but I don’t think they’re telling us the truth about Epstein,” podcaster Brandon Tatum said.

Should Maxwell be called to testify before Congress about everything she knows on the Epstein case? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“I think that that guy was involved in something nefarious that implicates a whole lot of people. And my guess is that a whole lot of people may happen to be some of our allies and some people that we don’t want to have a bad relationship with.”

Sharon Allen, 24, said President Donald Trump was elected to clean up the mess.

“It’s not even about Pam Bondi to me. It’s like, look, Trump, we elected you because you were supposed to be different,” she said.

“So you have to prove to us you’re different. … You can fire her [Bondi], do whatever, but at the end of the day, Trump, you are president. We trusted you to get rid of these people and expose these people,” she said.

But media personality Megyn Kelly heaped the blame on Bondi, according to Newsweek.

“It’s starting to create a real hornet’s nest within the administration and I’ve got to be honest I blame Pam Bondi. I’ll tell you why: incompetence,” she said.

“She is the reason that things are unraveling around this story right now, that virtually all the Republican Party cares about. It’s also true that Dan Bongino and Kash Patel had questions about Epstein before they took office before they went to the FBI,” she continued, citing the deputy director and director of the FBI.

The Trump administration will face Maxwell’s lawyers in a case Maxwell is appealing to the Supreme Court.

Maxwell claims a 2008 deal Florida cut with Epstein that settled any charges the state had against him covered her too, undercutting her conviction,

“Despite the existence of a non-prosecution agreement promising in plain language that the United States would not prosecute any co-conspirator of Jeffrey Epstein, the United States in fact prosecuted Ghislaine Maxwell as a co-conspirator of Jeffrey Epstein,” a filing said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.