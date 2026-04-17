Hunter Biden Is Currently Carrying Out a 'Ruse' to Dodge His Creditors: Report

A court filing claiming Hunter Biden is living overseas is not true, according to a new report.

In early April, Barry Coburn, an attorney representing former President Joe Biden’s son, touched on Hunter Biden’s residence in an April 6 filing as part of a lawsuit over legal fees Hunter Biden had not paid, according to Fox News.

“Mr. Biden lives abroad,” the document said. “He cannot pay his current lawyers.”

The report indicated that Hunter Biden was living in South Africa, the native country of his wife.

But that’s not the real story, according to the New York Post.

The report said Hunter Biden “is hiding from his creditors in California, avoiding paying over $20 million he owes various people.”

The New York Post quoted sources it did not name as saying Hunter Biden is “actually holed up at a luxury 8,000-acre estate in Santa Ynez, two hours north of Los Angeles.”

California wildfires early last year left the home that Hunter Biden had been renting unlivable.

“He’s been telling everyone that he is living in South Africa because he has no money, but it’s a ruse, to show that he is broke and can’t pay his bills,” the New York Post quoted what it said was “a source close to the Biden family” as saying.

The report said the South Africa connection is not all false, noting that as recently as March, Hunter Biden was seen in Cape Town with his wife.

He had been seen there late last year as well.

However, Hunter Biden was seen on Easter Sunday in California at the home of Iranian-born entrepreneur Joe Kiani. The entire Biden clan, including the former president, had gathered there, the New York Post reported.

Georges Berges, the gallery owner who sold Hunter Biden’s paintings, is owed $1 million, the New York Post reported.

“I still have secondary market work for resale,” he said, adding that the resale value of the works could reach $100,000.

Eli Klein, a gallerist and publisher of art books, said that will never happen.

Hunter Biden says he’s drowning in debt — and doesn’t see a way out. “I’ve got, I don’t know, $14–$15 million in debt that I have no idea that I’m going to be able to pay off.” He points to massive legal fees, falling income, and mounting financial pressure. Biden also pushed… pic.twitter.com/2an25n42ks — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) April 8, 2026

“His value was primarily based on his celebrity and his position as the president’s son as opposed to his artistic achievement,” Klein said.

“I’ve never seen any of his work on the secondary market, and I don’t know who the person is who is going to pay $100,000 for a Hunter Biden artwork,” he remarked.

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