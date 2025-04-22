DHS Chief Noem Victimized by Thief in Dem-Run D.C.: 'Entire Family Was in Town'

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was the victim of a brazen theft Sunday night while dining at a Washington, D.C., restaurant.

The incident occurred at Capital Burger, a popular downtown eatery, as Noem was with her family.

A DHS representative confirmed the theft to multiple outlets, noting the suspect took Noem’s purse, which contained sensitive items.

The stolen purse held approximately $3,000 in cash, Noem’s DHS access badge, her passport, driver’s license, apartment keys, blank checks, credit cards, medication, and a makeup bag, according to CNN.

“Her entire family was in town including her children and grandchildren – she was using the withdrawal to treat her family to dinner, activities, and Easter gifts,” the DHS rep said, as reported by Fox News.

Security footage reviewed by the U.S. Secret Service showed a white male wearing a medical mask taking the purse. The suspect quickly exited the restaurant, and the theft went unnoticed initially.

As of Monday, the incident remained unresolved.

Noem confirmed the theft at the White House Easter Egg Roll, but noted she had not yet spoken with the Secret Service.

The Blaze reported that the Secret Service is reviewing any potential misuse of Noem’s credit cards and checks.

Noem, who became DHS Secretary in January after serving as South Dakota’s governor, oversees critical national security functions, including border protection and counterterrorism.

The loss of her DHS badge, which grants access to secure agency facilities, raises concerns about potential security risks.

Noem’s role as DHS Secretary has placed her at the forefront of President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown, including high-profile actions like deporting suspected gang members to El Salvador.

Crime, particularly theft, remains a persistent issue in Washington, D.C., under Mayor Muriel Bowser’s administration.

D.C.’s struggles with crime have been a focal point for critics of Bowser’s leadership. Many have complained that her policies have failed to curb theft and other property crimes.

While violent crime reportedly hit a 30-year low in 2024, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office, property crimes like theft continue to plague the city, Fox reported.

Bowser, a Democrat, has faced mounting criticism for the city’s crime rates. Trump has publicly pressured her to bolster law enforcement presence and address homeless encampments.

“Washington, D.C., must become CLEAN and SAFE again!” the President posted to Truth Social last month. “We need our Great Police back on the street, with no excuses from the Mayor, or anyone else.”

He added that “The House should take up the D.C. funding ‘fix’ that the Senate has passed, and get it done IMMEDIATELY.”

