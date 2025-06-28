As more than half a million Haitian migrants learn they must leave the U.S., the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice are implementing a fast-track process to fine illegal immigrants who fail to promptly leave the country.

A new rule has been proposed that would end a 30-day notice period currenty in effect and allow immediate imposition of a fine.

The rule would also allow fines to be sent by regular mail, and shorten the process illegal immigrants can use to contest their fines according to a news release on the Department of Homeland Security’s website.

“The law doesn’t enforce itself; there must be consequences for breaking it,” Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin said President Donald Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem “are standing up for law and order and making our government more effective and efficient at enforcing the American people’s immigration laws.”

“Financial penalties like these are just one more reason why illegal aliens should use CBP Home to self-deport now before it’s too late,” she said.

Illegal immigrants who ignore orders to leave, drag their feet in leaving or fail to honor voluntary agreements to comply with a judge’s order to leave the country can be fined.

The fines include $100 to $500 for each illegal entry or attempted entry into the country, $1,992 to $9,970 for not honoring a voluntary departure order, or up to $998 per day for willful noncompliance with a removal order.

The release said fines like those being imposed were created during Trump’s first term, but were put in abeyance during the administration of former President Joe Biden.

Do you approve of how the Trump administration has tackled illegal immigration thus far? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Since June 13, when U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement renewed the issuance of fines for failing to leave the country, almost 10,000 fines have been issued.

The release noted that illegal immigrants who self-deport using the CBP Home App can have their fines forgiven.

The announcement came as the Trump administration works on multiple fronts to address immigration issues.

DHS ends temporary protected status for Haitians, opening way for deportations https://t.co/GbMEAir0Xi — Tom Looby ☘️ (@mapocoloco) June 28, 2025

On Friday, Noem announced the end of Temporary Protected Status for Haitians. TPS allows individuals who might not normally be allowed into the U.S. to remain within the nation. Noem indicated that conditions in Haiti no longer require TPS to be in effect, and said it will end for Haitians on Aug. 3.

“This decision restores integrity in our immigration system and ensures that Temporary Protective Status is actually temporary,” a DHS representative said.

“The environmental situation in Haiti has improved enough that it is safe for Haitian citizens to return home. We encourage these individuals to take advantage of the Department’s resources in returning to Haiti, which can be arranged through the CBP Home app. Haitian nationals may pursue lawful status through other immigration benefit requests, if eligible,” the representative said.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services representative Matthew Tragesser said ending TPS for Haitians impacts about 520,000 migrants, according to Fox News. Those affected are required to leave the U.S. by September 2.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.