DHS Sec. Kristi Noem's New 'Operation Dirtbag' Netted 150 Illegal Migrant Sex Offenders Democrats Want to Protect

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said more than 150 illegal alien sexual predators were arrested in Florida this week as part of a federal crackdown she nicknamed “Operation Dirtbag.”

“This operation was called ‘Operation Criminal Return.’ I call it ‘Operation Dirtbag,’ because these individuals were sex offenders, but not just sex offenders. They targeted children,” Noem told Fox News on Wednesday.

“Sexual assault, battery, attempted homicide — these 150 individuals will be gone off of our streets. Our kids will be safer.”

The 150 pedophiles were among a group of 230 illegal aliens who were nabbed in Florida on Tuesday as part of a crackdown on migrants who were wanted for other crimes, including murder.

“These individuals should have never been in our country to begin with,” Noem noted.

“The fact that they were sexual deviants and perverts, and now we’ve gotten them off of our streets, it’s remarkable. And we need to do more of it.”

Our Operation Criminal Return, in partnership with Florida law enforcement, has arrested over 150 illegal alien sexual predators—they will be GONE. As a mother and grandmother, I’m horrified that these dirtbags were able to even step foot in America. Thanks to the leadership… pic.twitter.com/hIGOmv54JA — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) November 12, 2025

Noem praised Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for working with the DHS to rid the streets of violent criminals, who are not only in the country illegally, but also sexually assault children.

“[T]his partnership with Gov. DeSantis in Florida is a model that we want to replicate across the country,” the DHS boss said.

DeSantis’s collaboration with DHS contrasts sharply with the obstructionism of Democrats such as Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, who have openly defied federal crackdowns on crime.

It’s mind-boggling that Democrats constantly prioritize the welfare of violent criminals — who aren’t even supposed to be here in the first place — over the safety of American citizens.

Jose Alfredo Perez-Santos entered the U.S. illegally to work in Utah, but then he forcibly sodomized a girl. He went to federal prison for that horrendous crime and ICE Houston took custody of him after he completed his sentence Nov. 2. pic.twitter.com/WQC1GmVwG4 — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) November 12, 2025

BREAKING: Ricardo Mejia, an ILLEGAL ALIEN from El Salvador, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for R*PING an 11-YEAR-OLD girl MULTIPLE times. Mejia was hired as a contractor in Virginia Beach to renovate a family home. He then broke into the home three different times to… pic.twitter.com/wKraXIXtUf — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 8, 2025

Thankfully, neither Kristi Noem nor President Donald Trump will be deterred by the left’s anti-American riots denouncing federal, anti-crime crackdowns as “racist.”

“We’re spreading out to other cities and continuing to do our work,” Noem said, per the New York Post. “We’re going to be in there defending these families.”

“The significant difference that we’ve made in public safety in Chicago is something that we need more and many more cities,” she vowed.

While continued, aggressive actions are needed to rid our streets of illegal-alien pedophiles and murderers, it’s encouraging that the Trump administration remains resolute in its pledge to make America great again.

