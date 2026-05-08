Watch: Katie Porter Left Glaring Furiously, Crowd Gasping After GOP Candidate's 2-Word Comment on Her Grasp of Motherhood

Wednesday’s gubernatorial debate in California saw Republican Chad Bianco spar with Democrat Katie Porter over the topic of sanctuary cities and motherhood.

The debate, featuring Bianco, Porter, Tom Steyer, Xavier Becerra, Matt Mahan, Steve Hilton, and Antonio Villaraigosa, took place at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, KNBC-TV reported.

The candidates were asked about so-called “sanctuary state laws”– a more benign way of saying a state is defying federal immigration laws — with Porter giving a response that caused Bianco to pounce.

“I think we ought to enforce the existing sanctuary laws everywhere, so we don’t have crazy cowboys taking the law into their own hands,” she said.

“Tell that to a ‘crazy’ mother who lost her child,” Bianco shot back.

“Sir, I don’t need any lectures from you about being a mother,” Porter told him.

Chad Bianco, what mothers need is respect and support, not your advice. pic.twitter.com/SwUT2JcCcY — Katie Porter (@katieporterca) May 7, 2026

Bianco took the opportunity to quip, “You might,” in a response that provoked a gasp from the room.

Bianco’s words are an obvious allusion to news coming out about Porter’s home life.

The New York Post reported in October that her ex-husband complained she would verbally accost him while the two were still married, throwing “toys, books and other objects” at him.

Matthew Hoffman filed for divorce is 2013, saying Porter’s insults included calling him a “f***ing idiot” and “f***ing incompetent.”

“She would not let me have a cell phone because she said, ‘You’re too f***ing dumb to operate it,’” Hoffman added.

“When she gets angry, she will claw and scratch her arms and then say to me, ‘Look what you made me do!’” She regularly says that I am a bad parent in front of the kids … Recently the children began spitting at me and throwing their food at me, calling me ‘bad daddy.’”

Hoffman spoke about one instance in 2006 in which Porter became upset at how he was preparing food. He said she dumped a bowl of hot mashed potatoes on his head, saying, “Can’t you read the f***ing instructions?”

In other words, yes, Porter might need a lecture about motherhood and being a wife, if she’s the absolute terror Hoffman claims.

Regarding the immigration issue the candidates were addressing, sanctuary states are a symptom of the warped empathy Democrats have, putting illegal aliens’ interests above those of their constituents.

It’s outrageous that this is even a political issue. It is not policy, it’s law-breaking.

If Porter is elected, Californians can be confident it will continue.

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