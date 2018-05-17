Dick Morris: Times Confirms FBI Planted Mole in Trump Campaign

The New York Times’ 4100-word story on Thursday’s front page spells out the Democrat/media version of the FBI’s conduct in the 2016 election (i.e. that it was beastly toward Hillary Clinton and benign toward Donald Trump).

But the story also spills the beans: The FBI did plant a mole/informant inside Trump’s campaign in the middle of an election for president of the United States!

Thank God for Andrew McCarthy, the former Assistant U.S. Attorney who, writing for National Review, waded through The Times’ narrative to find the admission that the FBI used “at least one government informant” against the Trump campaign.

The Times says that it learned of this outrage because “current and former (FBI) officials” leaked it to the paper.

Wow.

So the FBI did “spy” on Trump — precisely what he charged during the transition.

For the FBI to infiltrate a political campaign for president is an abuse worthy of the CIA trying to destabilize a South American election.

Now we need to rely on the Justice Department’s meeting with House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes and Oversight Committee chair Trey Gowdy to find out who the informant was.

Wall Street Journal/Fox News columnist Kimberley Strassel says she thinks she knows who it is, but she’s not telling until she has proof.

There is some evidence that the informant was British, which would lend further credence to the story Eileen McGann and I broke in our book “Rogue Spooks: The Intelligence War on Donald Trump“ that the entire Russia collusion scandal originated in the U.K.

We said then, and repeat now, that the nation that tried — almost successfully — to influence our election was Britain far more than it was Russia.

The roundabout, back-handed admission buried in The Times story that the FBI planted an agent in the Trump campaign also carries grave implications for the entire Robert Mueller investigation.

The special counsel’s justification for the FISA warrants against Trump campaign officials is that they did not come from the flawed Trump-Russia dossier but rather from the drunken barroom boastings of then-29-year-old George Papandopoulos.

If the entire inquiry is based on Papandopoulos’ rambling account, possibly provoked by an FBI plant from a foreign country — charged with eliciting such a tale — the warrants and the whole investigation may be based on nothing and may in fact be illegal.

Dick Morris is a former adviser to President Bill Clinton as well as a political author, pollster and consultant.

His most recent book, “Rogue Spooks,” was written with his wife, Eileen McGann.

