Dick Morris: Trump Could Save Car Buyers $2,340 with New EPA Rule

The Trump administration just proposed freezing fuel efficiency mileage standards at current levels for the 2022-2026 model years.

The move would cancel the increase ordered by the Environmental Protection Agency under former President Barack Obama.

The rule would save consumers an average of $2,340 from the car prices that would have prevailed under the Obama rules, a savings of 7 percent.

The average cost of a new car or truck in the U.S. is now $35,000.

Currently, U.S. cars and trucks average 24.7 miles per gallon, a record high.

The rule now must go through a public comment period before it will be finalized.

No legislative action is required.

The EPA under President Donald Trump says the freeze on mileage standards will result in not only less-expensive cars, but safer ones as well.

A government study by the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration found that new 2018 cars are safer, leading to fewer deaths and injuries than older models.

The new fuel efficiency standards will, the government says, continue that trend, presumably by allowing car makers to prioritize safety over a single-minded focus on fuel economy.

