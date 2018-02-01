Dick Morris: Did Cody Shearer Make Up the Lies in Christopher Steele’s Dossier?

The news media is buzzing with reports of a “second” dossier prepared by long time Clinton black ops operative Cody Shearer. The media has Shearer meeting with Steele and giving him material to include in the dossier Steele and Fusion were preparing.

But what if it was the other way around?

What if Shearer — Hillary’s go-to guy when it came to underhanded opposition research — wrote his dossier first, making up lurid tales as he went along, and then handed it to Steele to publish under his own name?

Steele admits that a large part of the dossier he supposedly wrote came to him “unsolicited” from a third party. He also says that Shearer provided some of his material.

But what if Hillary’s campaign colluded with Fusion and Steele to be the front men to cover up that Shearer wrote the memo?

In my opinion, that’s a possibility.

Steele had credibility Shearer can only dream about. As a MI-6 spy in Moscow and then high up in the agency after his return, he would be the perfect front man. His contacts at the FBI, for whom he worked in the International Soccer investigation, issued instant credibility.

Hillary’s campaign couldn’t let the dossier go out under Cody’s name. The media knew him as an unreliable peddler of dirt and conspiracy theories, one of Hillary’s “secret police” given to making up stories to cow women who were in Bill’s sights into silence.

And with a reputation as a bit of a nut.

So they hired Steele.

From the very first moment Eileen and I read the Steele dossier, it looked like the handiwork of Shearer and his buddy Sydney Blumenthal. This duo wrote memo after memo to then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton urging ever deeper involvement in Libya (where they may have had a financial stake).

The format of the memos — spook talk — is very similar to the Steele dossier, replete with “Source A” and “Source B” and other lingo.

And, as we wrote in our book, “Rogue Spooks, The Intelligence War on Donald Trump,” it was obvious that Steele was fired for his reputation, not his ability to deliver ‘intelligence’ from Russia. He hadn’t been there is 20 years, didn’t travel there, and apparently did not get his information from any alleged sources.

No, someone else was providing the material.

We know that the Steele dossier was paid for by the Clinton campaign. What if the material in it was written by Clinton operatives and spoon fed to Steele and Fusion chief Glenn Simpson?

What if the entire dossier was conceived and written in Hillaryland?

Dick Morris is a former adviser to President Bill Clinton as well as a political author, pollster and consultant. His most recent book, “Rogue Spooks,” was written with his wife, Eileen McGann.

