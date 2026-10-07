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On Sunday night you felt fine.

It’s been a great weekend. Kids and grandkids gave you big hugs, the kind that presses a warm little face into you and stays there.

Maybe they came over to the house. Snacks on the coffee table. Toys on the rug. Everybody breathing the same air for hours.

You feel fine on Monday, too. Fine enough to finish the dishes and relax with a walk.

Then Tuesday hits.

Your throat feels raw. Your temperature climbs. The kids are gone, but they left you with something — a fever, a sore throat, and a desire to stay in bed.

The closest contact of the week was that hug, right when the kids had a bunch of school germs to pass along. You didn’t feel it when you said goodbye. You feel it midweek when they’re gone.

Too late to start looking

A lot of people wait until that Tuesday to dig for cough syrup. Or they call the clinic. Or they sit in a waiting room full of people with the same cough.

By then the fever is already high. And you feel terrible.

What Americans can keep ready

The Wellness Company’s Contagion Emergency Kit is a doctor-prescribed kit for when a respiratory bug hits, stocked at home so you aren’t starting from an empty shelf when the fever comes.

Inside:

Oseltamivir (generic Tamiflu)

Budesonide (generic Pulmicort) vials plus a nebulizer

Nobel Prize-winning Ivermectin (12 mg compounded tablets)

Hydroxychloroquine

Azithromycin (generic Z-Pak)

Emergency guidebook

Virtual consultation access

Get this, and you’re not paying for a Tuesday scramble and a clinic wait. You’re paying once for a labeled kit on the shelf before the next bug hits.

Who stands behind it

The Contagion Emergency Kit comes from the Wellness Company and doctors like Dr. Peter McCullough, who told the truth during the COVID pandemic. The Kit is LegitScript certified. Dispensed by a licensed U.S. pharmacy after a licensed provider reviews your form.

People write about having the kit when flu hits, skipping the crowded waiting room, and keeping it ready when grandkids bring germs home.

What people say

“I am very grateful to have the Contagion Kit because I have

upper respiratory infections most winters. Now I can use my kit when I get sick instead of going to the doctor’s office, clinic or even the ER.” — Karen M.

“It’s a great benefit & service to have medication in hand

& a physician ready to advise in a medical emergency when it can take a week or more to get an appointment with a traditional physician. No waiting at the pharmacy either!” — Steven D.

“I feel so much better since getting my kits, there have been

stories about different outbreaks around the world even in the States.

Now I have peace of mind, if something happens and I need them, I have them.” — Michael W.

Note: The information provided on this website is intended for

informational purposes only and should not be considered medical

advice or used as a substitute for professional health care guidance.

It is your responsibility to comply with all applicable laws,

regulations, and guidelines regarding the purchase, possession, and

use of prescription medications.

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