'Dilbert' Creator, Passionate Trump Advocate Scott Adams Shares Grim Health Update

“Dilbert” creator Scott Adams shared on Thursday that his radiologist gave him a dire prognosis during an episode of “Coffee with Scott Adams.”

Adams, who first announced his prostate cancer diagnosis during a May episode of his show, has recently dealt with complications like constipation and lower-body paralysis, which led to a brief hospitalization in December. He suggested on Thursday that January may be his final month of life.

“I talked to my radiologist yesterday… and it’s all bad news. So the odds of me recovering are essentially zero. I’ll give you any updates if that changes, but it won’t,” Adams said. “So there’s no chance I’ll get my feeling back in my legs. And I’ve got some ongoing heart failure, which is making it difficult to breathe sometimes during the day. But at the moment I can breathe, and I’m not in any pain.”

“However, you should prepare yourself that January will be probably a month of transition one way or the other,” he continued. “Now, I haven’t made any decisions, but it was all bad news. No good news at all.”

🚨NEW: @ScottAdamsSays shares devastating health update😞🙏 “I talked to my radiologist yesterday and it’s all bad news. So the odds of me recovering are essentially zero.” “You should prepare yourself that January will probably be a month of transition one way or the other.” pic.twitter.com/DGtl4jPtjc — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) January 1, 2026

Adams said he would continue conducting his show and writing comics for the time being. He expressed a positive attitude about his lifestyle, aside from breathing issues.

“The only thing that’s really bugging me at the moment is the inability to breathe if I get one of these coughing attacks,” he said. “And that could last hours. It could last 8 to 12 hours. So, it’s 8 to 12 hours of hell, but it’s not always hell. But things are changing fast.”

Adams had to end two December shows early due to coughing fits.

Adams asked President Donald Trump in a Nov. 2 X post to intervene with Kaiser Permanente of Northern California, his health insurance provider, after he said it failed to schedule him for Pluvicto, a potentially life-saving treatment for his cancer. He asserted on his show the next day that his request likely saved his life.

He subsequently said that Kaiser was “definitely stepping up” and providing him “a high-quality product” during a Nov. 22 episode.

However, Adams ended up in the hospital on Dec. 11. He continued live streaming during his stay, including from an ambulance as he traveled to a radiation center to treat a tumor on his spine in hopes of recovering from his paralysis.

Since Dec. 21, he has been streaming his show from home.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.