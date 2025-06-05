Disgusting: New Company Charging $5,999 to Advise Which Humans Should Live and Which Should Die

Meet Bob and Chuck.

Brilliant scientists at a new company have determined that Chuck will outlive Bob, so Bob may as well be discarded.

See how unfathomably twisted that is?

And yet it’s the model for a new, pricey business that somehow got a glowing piece in The Wall Street Journal.

Nucleus Genomics, in its infinite wisdom (that’s dripping with sarcasm), has revealed a $5,999 analysis of embryos, which can reveal certain factors, like likelihood of age-related diseases, height, and IQ.

It basically allows prospective parents using in vitro fertilization to go window shopping for the “best” possible baby, as dystopian as it is to type those exact words out.

“It is about living a longer, healthier life,” Nucleus founder and chief executive Kian Sadeghi told the Journal.

(By the way, the “less desirable” babies are effectively condemned to a grisly death.)

Just to get this out of the way, IVF is unspeakably evil.

Should IVF be banned?

No matter who supports it, you simply cannot be a pro-life Christian and think IVF is OK.

If life truly begins at conception (big, fat spoiler: it does), then artificially forcing a bunch of conceptions and using a few of them while discarding and/or freezing the rest is nothing short of mass murder.

It’s an attempt to “play God” by literally controlling life and death, and it’s as heretical as it is blasphemous.

Just listen to this opening paragraph from the Journal (emphasis added): “Prospective parents using IVF will soon be able to rank embryos using genetic and other information in the hopes of extending the longevity of their offspring, according to the 25-year-old entrepreneur behind Nucleus Genomics, a DNA testing and analysis company.”

Picking and choosing who lives and who gets shoved in a freezer — or worse — based on physical traits and characteristics is the literal definition of eugenics.

Look, this writer can commiserate with any couple struggling to have a child. It’s a sapping and helpless situation like few others.

And yes, more people having more kids (in wedlock) is an objectively good thing.

But ends can never justify the means, and discarding God’s most vulnerable creations as if they were last week’s Chinese takeout leftovers because you think you can get a better order of General Tso’s Chicken this week is the epitome of hubris.

By the way, even taking the obvious moral and ethical qualms out of the equation, it’s hard not to look at this whole thing with a skeptical eye, given the eye-watering price tag attached to it.

“The embryos are given probabilities for the likelihood they will get these chronic conditions,” the Journal noted. “It is up to the parents to decide the qualities most important to them when choosing which embryos to use.”

Six bands is a lot to pay for “probabilities.” Oh, and concerned parents “can book sessions with genetic counselors if they want to discuss the results,” which surely won’t cost much.

But even if this whole operation were free, it stinks — and it’s pretty creepy.

Look no further than the way Sadeghi capped off that Journal piece.

“The longevity movement is about taking medicine back and putting it in the people’s hands,” he said. “Why would that not apply now to the most intimate, personal, emotional, sensitive decision you will make? Picking your baby.”

“Picking your baby”? Life is a precious gift from God, not some commodity to be traded in for a newer, better model.

What you’re really doing when you “pick your baby” is choosing which of your offspring is allowed to live, while sentencing a bunch of others to death.

It’s disgusting, it’s depraved, it’s beyond barbaric and it’s something that needs to be called out at every turn.

