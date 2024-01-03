Share
News

Disney Loses Overall Box Office Crown for the First Time in Years

 By Jack Davis  January 3, 2024 at 7:39am
Share

Disney lost the top spot in the 2023 race to be the highest-grossing movie studio.

Instead, Universal Pictures, which had “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” “Oppenheimer” and “M3GAN, became the global champion, according to Variety.

Overall, Universal racked up $4.907 billion in global ticket sales. Disney raked in $4.827 billion globally. Disney was quick to note that it produced 17 movies in the year against Universal’s 24 films.

Warner Bros., powered by the hit “Barbie,” was third with $3.84 billion globally. Sony and Paramount were each estimated to land at about $2 billion each.

Universal had $1.94 billion in domestic revenue against $1.9 million for Disney, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Trending:
Kentucky Mom, 41, Winds Up Quadruple Amputee After Routine Surgery - 'I'm Just So Happy to Be Alive'

Elsewhere around the world, Universal totaled $2.97 billion in ticket sales. Disney’s revenue outside the U.S. was $2.92 billion.

Universal last topped the list in 2015 after which Disney led the parade.

Do you watch Disney movies?

“Universal seems to have found the perfect balance of franchise films, animation, horror and everything in between — and these assets are given every possible advantage with a pitch perfect strategy that combines great filmmaker relationships, fantastic marketing and a rock-solid distribution plan,” Comscore chief box office analyst Paul Dergarabedian said.

Variety noted that Disney had four titles in the top 10 films, but it also did not have one of the top three films, which were “Barbie” from Warner Bros. at $1.4 billion and Universal’s “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” at $1.3 billion and “Oppenheimer” at $950 million.

Other than during the pandemic, 2023 marked the first year since 2014 that no Disney movie grossed more than $1 billion.

Variety pointed out that Disney’s films with a middling box office showing by its standards, which other studios might envy, often end up as financial disasters because Disney movies often have much higher costs.

It noted that although “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” grossed $476 million globally to place 10th, it was a money-loser due to its costs.

Related:
Musk Turns Tables on Woke Disney with His Own Epic Boycott

The American box office was similar with “Barbie” and “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” at the top, according to BoxOffice Pro.

But the list of the top 10 films at the American box office had a surprise. “Sound of Freedom,” an independent film from Angel Studios, earned $184,177,725, according to Christian Headlines.

The movie made the top 10 by narrowly beating out  “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” which grossed $179,635,196, to finish 11th.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor:

 

What if you woke up one morning and half of the people you count on had just vanished overnight?

 

That happened to me recently. I got up, came to work here at The Western Journal, and when I got to my office, literally half of our readers had vanished. They were just gone. We had been nuked by Facebook, and it had happened almost instantly.

 

But it was even worse. Facebook hit us at the same time 90 percent of advertisers had essentially boycotted us. "Brutal" is a word I’ve used a lot lately.

 

The fight for the truth is brutal. The fight for America’s soul is brutal. What the government is doing to Jan. 6 detainees is brutal. What surgeons are doing to confused children is brutal.

 

It’s a fight we must win. But we can’t win without you.

 

A membership to The Western Journal will go much farther than you think. It costs less than a cup of Starbucks coffee, and for that small price you get access to ALL of our content news, commentary, and premium articles you’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight against leftism.

 

Can I count on you to join today? We need your help. Benjamin Franklin summed up the situation we're all facing when he said, “We must all hang together, or, most assuredly, we shall all hang separately.”

 

We plan to hang in and fight. Please help us. Please become a member today.

 

Sincerely,

Josh Manning

Deputy Managing Editor

The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Disney Loses Overall Box Office Crown for the First Time in Years
Harvard's Claudine Gay Resigns, Ending the Shortest Presidency in University's History
Green Energy Fail: Much-Hyped Plan for Nation's First Freshwater Wind Farm on Lake Erie Gets Shelved
Police Swarm George Soros' New York Mansion After 911 Call
MLB All-Star Arrested Amid Investigation of Alleged Underage Relationships
See more...

Conversation