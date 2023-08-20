The success of “Sound of Freedom” continues unabated as it just received a sterling, and seemingly unprompted, endorsement from a star NFL quarterback.

The movie, which highlights the real-life horrors of child sex trafficking, came out just last month and has already soared past all expectations at the box office.

Despite the commercial success, critics have been lukewarm on the film, with some outlets like Rolling Stone even dismissing concerns about child trafficking as conspiratorial rubbish.

For whatever scorn the movie has received in the establishment media, it’s finding some high-profile fans in the National Football League.

The latest accolades come from Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

According to Fox News, Tagovailoa recently spoke to reporters about what the Dolphins did during a rare off day. He said team bonding activities included dinner and “movie hopping.”

While Tagovailoa noted that they saw the mainstream blockbuster “Oppenheimer,” he had a different movie suggestion for the reporters — particularly those with children.

“‘Sound of Freedom’ is good,” Tagovailoa said. “Yeah, ‘Sound of Freedom’ is definitely really good.”

The 25-year-old Alabama alum added, “You guys should watch that, especially you guys with kids.”

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa praises ‘The Sound of Freedom’ during a press conference. “You guys should watch that, especially you guys with kids.” pic.twitter.com/CGnbabd2WG — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 18, 2023

It’s not entirely surprising that Tagovailoa is a fan of “Sound of Freedom.”

The movie has deep religious roots and has resonated particularly with Christians. And Tagovailoa has never been one to shy away from his faith.

(Before he had really made a name for himself, some even called Tagovailoa the “Hawaiian Tebow,” a reference to both Tagovailoa’s home state and fellow left-handed Christian quarterback Tim Tebow.)

While Tagovailoa’s endorsement may have been expected, “Sound of Freedom” is also finding NFL support in more unlikely places.

Polarizing Baltimore Ravens receiver Odell Beckham Jr. mentioned the film last week on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter:

“Sound of Freedom,” Beckham posted. “I don’t even [know] what to say. That’s heavy.”

Sound of Freedom. I don’t even kno what to say. That’s heavy. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) August 10, 2023

Tagovailoa and the Dolphins will begin the regular season on Sept. 10 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

