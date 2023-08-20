Share
News
Sports
Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins speaks to the media after practice on Aug. 9 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins speaks to the media after practice on Aug. 9 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Megan Briggs / Getty Images)

Watch: Star NFL QB Gives High Praise to 'Sound of Freedom,' Addresses Reporters with Kids

 By Bryan Chai  August 19, 2023 at 5:15pm
Share

The success of “Sound of Freedom” continues unabated as it just received a sterling, and seemingly unprompted, endorsement from a star NFL quarterback.

The movie, which highlights the real-life horrors of child sex trafficking, came out just last month and has already soared past all expectations at the box office.

Despite the commercial success, critics have been lukewarm on the film, with some outlets like Rolling Stone even dismissing concerns about child trafficking as conspiratorial rubbish.

For whatever scorn the movie has received in the establishment media, it’s finding some high-profile fans in the National Football League.

The latest accolades come from Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Trending:
'I Know What I Witnessed': Michael Oher's High School Coach Says 'The Facts Will Come Out' Amid Dispute with Tuohys

According to Fox News, Tagovailoa recently spoke to reporters about what the Dolphins did during a rare off day. He said team bonding activities included dinner and “movie hopping.”

While Tagovailoa noted that they saw the mainstream blockbuster “Oppenheimer,” he had a different movie suggestion for the reporters — particularly those with children.

“‘Sound of Freedom’ is good,” Tagovailoa said. “Yeah, ‘Sound of Freedom’ is definitely really good.”

The 25-year-old Alabama alum added, “You guys should watch that, especially you guys with kids.”

It’s not entirely surprising that Tagovailoa is a fan of “Sound of Freedom.”

The movie has deep religious roots and has resonated particularly with Christians. And Tagovailoa has never been one to shy away from his faith.

(Before he had really made a name for himself, some even called Tagovailoa the “Hawaiian Tebow,” a reference to both Tagovailoa’s home state and fellow left-handed Christian quarterback Tim Tebow.)

Related:
NFL Star Jimmy Graham Hospitalized Days Before Comeback from Year-Long Absence

While Tagovailoa’s endorsement may have been expected, “Sound of Freedom” is also finding NFL support in more unlikely places.

Polarizing Baltimore Ravens receiver Odell Beckham Jr. mentioned the film last week on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter:

“Sound of Freedom,” Beckham posted. “I don’t even [know] what to say. That’s heavy.”

Tagovailoa and the Dolphins will begin the regular season on Sept. 10 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Watch: Star NFL QB Gives High Praise to 'Sound of Freedom,' Addresses Reporters with Kids
NFL Star Jimmy Graham Hospitalized Days Before Comeback from Year-Long Absence
Kid Rock Caught on Camera Proudly Drinking Bud Light During Concert After Leading Boycott
Gina Carano Haunts Woke 'Snow White' Actress Years After Twitter Battle
Hurricane Hilary Expected to Strengthen, Have Heavy Impacts on California
See more...

Conversation