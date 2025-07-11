DNC Chair's Spineless Reaction to Mamdani's 'Intifada' Comments Shows Democrats Are in Big Trouble

Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin did not give the strongest response to fellow Democrat and New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani’s remarks about “globaliz[ing] the intifada.”

Mamdani spoke to NBC’s Kristen Welker on “Meet The Press” and reportedly would not condemn the phrase, “globalize the intifada,” language that suggests that the strategy for Palestinians to commit to uprisings against Israel should be adopted universally.

According to Politico, Mamdani said, he would be a mayor “that protects Jewish New Yorkers,” adding, “The language that I use and the language that I will continue to use to lead this city is that which speaks clearly to my intent, which is an intent grounded in a belief in universal human rights.”

PBS News House interviewed Martin on Wednesday, with co-host Amna Nawaz asking Martin about Mamdani and how his comments have created anxiety among some Jewish Democrats.

“What about concerns from some of your Jewish colleagues in particular about [Mamdani] not outright condemning the phrase ‘globalize the intifada’ in a recent interview. Some of your Jewish colleagues have said that that could be very disturbing, potentially dangerous.

“Do you agree with that?” Nawaz asked.

WATCH: Asked about Zohran Mamdani’s refusal to condemn the “globalize the intifada” slogan, DNC chair Ken Martin says Democrats are “a big tent party.” pic.twitter.com/ct5bXiFHPl — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) July 10, 2025

After Martin said he did not agree with any Democratic candidate all the time, he elaborated that Democrats have many leanings as a “big tent party.”

“You win through addition. You win by bringing people into your coalition. We have conservative Democrats; we have centrist Democrats; we have labor progressives like me, and we have this new brand of Democrat which is the leftist.

“We win by bringing people into that coalition.

“At the end of the day, for me, that’s the type of party we’re going to lead. We are a big tent party,” he said before telling Nawaz the differences among Democrats should be celebrated.

Its doubtful Jewish Democrats would find that response very convincing.

“Differences” include what priorities should be highest when everyone agrees there are a number of important issues that make up the party platform.

Jews in the party probably won’t celebrate “differences” between themselves and Mamdani when he can’t condemn a global intifada

They’ll see themselves fundamentally at odds with him.

This has been the problem of the Democratic Party for years now.

By trying to be everyone’s party — unless you’re a straight, white Christian that is – they are in jeopardy of being nobody’s party.

Martin clearly wants support in numbers, but in being willing to forgo principle in favor of blind acceptance to get those numbers, he might lead supporters away and deter potentially new ones.

