Azeez Al-Shaair #0 of the Houston Texans points to the Jacksonville Jaguars bench after a fight and being ejected during the second quarter of a game at EverBank Stadium on December 1, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Mike Carlson / Getty Images)

Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair Doubles Down on 'Free Palestine' and 'Allah' as He Vows to Be a 'Villain'

 By Jack Davis  December 5, 2024 at 8:32am
Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair of the Houston Texans lashed out at the world Wednesday in the aftermath of his suspension for his hit on Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Lawrence was sliding to the ground when he was hit by Al-Shaair, who was ejected from the game on Sunday. Lawrence suffered a concussion from the hit, according to ESPN.

(The Texans would ultimately beat the Jaguars 23-20.)

The NFL suspended Al-Shaair for three games on Tuesday. Al-Shaair appealed the suspension, but lost.

WARNING: The following post contains references to vulgar language that some readers may find offensive.


“IF YOU WANT ME TO BE YOUR VILLAIN, ILL BE YOUR VILLAIN!” he posted on X, including a middle finger emoji in his post. “SEE YOU SOON.”

The post included an image of the Batman series character the Joker and an image of the “Free Palestine” cleats Al-Shaair wears.

He also posted a message reading, “There is a beauty in being rejected, misunderstood, unseen and unprotected by people. It teaches you to rely on Allah for everything.”

Should Azeez Al-Shaair have received a longer suspension?

ESPN noted that in the NFL’s letter officially suspending Al-Shaair, Jon Runyan, vice president of policy and rules administration, for the NFL, said  the player’s  “continued disregard” for player safety rules  “will not be tolerated.”

In addition to the hit, Al-Shaair “proceeded to engage in a brawl, which you escalated when you pulled an opponent down to the ground by his facemask,” Runyan wrote,  and that Al-Shaair “removed [his] helmet and reengaged with [his] opponent while walking down and across the field, which started another physical confrontation near the end zone.”

Former Houston Texans star J.J. Watt said the punishment might have been over the top, according to USA Today.

“You want Trevor to be okay and that’s hands down first and foremost, No. 1,” he said on former NFL punter Pat McAfee’s show. “I do think that there’s justification for punishment there, no doubt. I do also think that the punishment is extremely harsh.”

“If you listen to the comparisons of other punishments that have been handed down across the league and you look at the history and the precedent there, the inconsistency in the punishment is an issue, but I understand a punishment should be handed down,” Watt said.

