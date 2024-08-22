DNC Delegate Receives Full Chicago Experience, Gets Robbed at Gunpoint

How bad should you feel for the people who are victimized by their own inane causes?

As a human being, you should probably feel a little bad — but that doesn’t mean you can’t point and laugh a bit.

Case in point: There’s nothing funny or humorous about a member of the Texas Democratic Delegation being robbed at gunpoint in Chicago … but who else can you possibly blame but the Democrats themselves?

According to CWB Chicago, the incident happened in downtown Chicago during the early hours of Wednesday.

“The victim confirmed that he was walking with a friend when they were targeted around 2 a.m.,” CWB Chicago reported.

The outlet noted that “a black Range Rover pulled up on the 100 block of West Randolph, and a gunman emerged to rob a 25-year-old man who was on the sidewalk near the Allegro Royal Sonesta Hotel Chicago, 171 West Randolph.”

Apart from the color and make of their vehicle of choice, CWB Chicago added that “[p]olice described the robbers as two Black males dressed in black and wearing ski masks. They stand 5’7″ to 5’9″ tall.”

Of note, these robbers didn’t stop with the Texas delegate.

After forcing that victim to hand over his wallet and room key, the robber crossed the street to rob another man and a woman, the outlet added.

These two alleged robbers have apparently become something of a local nuisance.

According to the New York Post, the two suspects are “also linked to at least three other alleged robberies that took place this week.”

The Texas delegate — clearly in town for the 2024 Democratic National Convention — appears to be all right, all things considered.

And given that, it’s only fair to snicker a bit at the plight of Democrats currently.

The Dems chose iconic American city — and deep-blue haven, Chicago — as the site of this year’s DNC. Surely they felt it was a grand city befitting the pomp and circumstance of the DNC.

Just one problem: Chicago is a borderline war zone with rampant criminality and far too many shootings — despite having some of the strictest gun laws in the United States.

Democrats love to restrict gun ownership rights, but insist on being soft on crime in just about every other instance imaginable.

The statistics are not good, the anecdotes are somehow worse, and too many people are fed up with it.

Just don’t tell that to the Democrats, who clearly are keeping decrepit leadership in power because of the capital “D” next to the names of those failed leaders.

(To be clear, it’s not just Chicago. Take your pick of any deep-blue city — Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Boston — and there’s a very good chance it’s a hellhole.)

Again, thank God that the Texas delegate appears to have emerged from this harrowing incident relatively unharmed.

Hopefully, that delegate will reconsider the leadership they keep propping up every election cycle.

Those “leaders” are literally putting their lives at risk.

