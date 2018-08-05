Despite Tough Gun Laws, Chicago Rocked by 59 Shootings in 3 Days

Even by Chicago standards, the numbers are brutal.

From 5 p.m. Friday to Sunday afternoon, at least 59 people had been shot in Chicago, according to WLS, ABC7 in Chicago.

At least eight of those shooting victims had died.

In one of the shootings alone, eight victims ranging from 14 to 35 years old were gunned down in the 1300 block of West 76th Street after they were approached by a group of gunmen at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, the station reported.

All of those victims were rushed to area hospitals and expected to survive.

The Chicago Tribune’s descriptions make one of America’s biggest cities sound like a lawless combat zone in the Middle East.

Four people attending a block party in the 1600 block of Avers Avenue were wounded when two men drove up and began firing at the crowd, the Tribune reported. All of those victims survived too, but the next call wasn’t so fortunate:

“Calls of shots fired continued to blare on the scanners for the zone, even with all the police in the area on some of the calls. While officers were still on the scene at Avers, two gunmen shot at a group a little more than half a mile away, in the 1300 block of South Millard Avenue.

“Blood thickened on the sidewalk in front of the main door to a large brick apartment building on the north side of Douglas Boulevard between Millard and Lawndale Avenue and dotted the sidewalk farther north on Millard. Dozens of people remained outside, some sitting on the steps in front of Stone Temple Baptist Church on the northwest corner of Millard and Douglas.”

A 17-year-old girl who was shot in the face died at the scene, the Tribune reported. Six others were wounded, including an 11-year-old boy.

The disturbing rampage of violence had many on social media questioning the priorities of American media and liberal politicians – including in Chicago.

Fox News contributor Britt McHenry was part of the chorus of outrage.

This is America, and this is terrifying. Thirty people in 3 hours were shot in Chicago. We have hosts crying tears for the illegal immigrants entering our country, but not for our own kids? https://t.co/GxJSXvfZDq — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) August 5, 2018

But it wasn’t just celebrities.

Governed at all levels by democrats for years. Same with Baltimore and wash DC. your cities are a disaster with crime and under funded pensions but yet continue to support the enablers of the Democratic Party. Change would do u good. — Panic (@307ken) August 5, 2018

Doesn’t fit the msm agenda. — Truth Wins (@human_being_13) August 5, 2018

Chicago is a staunchly Democratic city and with Mayor Rahm Emanuel, it has a top elected official who once served as the chief of staff to President Barack Obama, a Hawaiian transplant who eventually made Chicago his home town.

Chicago also has a national reputation for some of the toughest gun laws in the country.

They’re not helping much, as one Twitter user pointed out.

How gun control actually works. — MrBtac38 (@MechanizedMi) August 5, 2018

As bad as the weekend’s numbers are, in an interview with the Chicago Sun-Times, one police officer indicated it might get even worse.

“This is the worst I’ve ever seen it,” the officer told the newspaper outside the beleaguered Stroger Hospital, where many of the shooting victims were treated.

“It’s hot right now. There’s a lot of tension … And it might get worse because you can hear people talking about revenge, saying on their cell phones, ‘I know who did it. You get him.'”

So a brutally hot, deadly summer in Chicago might be getting even more brutal.

