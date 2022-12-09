Doctor Purposely Violated Law with Sick Act, Bragged About It in Washington Post Op-Ed

A lawsuit regarding a Texas abortionist who intentionally violated state abortion law was thrown out in court for lack of standing on Thursday.

Felipe Gomez, a former lawyer, filed the civil action lawsuit against Dr. Alan Braid after Braid performed an illegal abortion to provoke a suit that would bring up questions about Texas’ law prohibiting abortions after the baby’s heartbeat can be detected.

Gomez, who describes himself as “pro-choice,” filed the lawsuit not to punish Braid but in the hopes that a judge would rule the law unconstitutional, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Bexar County District Judge Aaron Haas dismissed the lawsuit because Gomez has no affiliation with the law or the situation, The Texas Tribune reported.

Braid stated in an Op-Ed for The Washington Post that when the law passed in September 2021, he decided to purposely violate the law and provided an abortion for a woman in her third trimester.

“I fully understood that there could be legal consequences — but I wanted to make sure that Texas didn’t get away with its bid to prevent this blatantly unconstitutional law from being tested,” Braid wrote.

Following Braid’s Op-Ed, several lawsuits were filed, but only Gomez’s made it through the courts.

Gomez was suspended in September by the Illinois Supreme Court for “aggressive and abusive behavior” in communication with lawyers from another firm, according to ABA Journal.

Braid no longer performs abortions due to Texas’ new law banning all abortions following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June, The Texas Tribune reported.

Braid and Gomez could not be reached for comment.

