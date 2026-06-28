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Christians raising their hands in praise and worship with a cross in the background.
Commentary
Christians raising their hands in praise and worship with a cross in the background. (shuang paul wang / Getty Images)

It's Happening: CA Revival Extends for Weeks, 'Greatest Nights' in Over 50 Years of Evangelist's Crusades

 By Randy DeSoto  June 28, 2026 at 7:30am
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Evangelist Mario Murillo, who has been preaching since the Jesus People movement in the 1960s, said his ministry just experienced the “greatest nights” of his long career.

It happened in Stockton, California, where what was to be a four-night crusade extended into four weeks.

“From our vantage point, these were the greatest nights of our tent crusade history,” Murillo said in a statement to The Western Journal.

In a Facebook post last week, the ministry wrote, “Night after night, hundreds responded to the Gospel and gave their lives to Christ — and the healing power of God moved through the crowd in remarkable ways, touching people with all manner of sickness and disease. All glory belongs to Him.”

In a blog post, Larry Rutledge with Murillo’s team wrote following the last day of the crusade on June 18, “For 52 days a tent sat on a property in Stockton, a city a lot of people had written off, and on the final night the crowd was the largest of the extended run.”

The audience was filled with young people from Generation Z and others of all ages.

Do you think America is experiencing a Christian awakening?

As I write about in the new edition of my book “We Hold These Truths: The Two Beliefs That Still Hold the Power to Transform the Nation and the World,” America appears to be in the midst of a revival, which many are praying will lead to a reformation in culture and government.

In April 2025, Barna polling revealed that 66 percent of Americans said they had made a personal commitment to Jesus, which marked a 12 percent increase since 2021. The population of America in 2025 was 342 million, meaning there were apparently about 40 million new believers.

“This shift is not only statistically significant — it may be the clearest indication of meaningful spiritual renewal in the United States,” Barna said.

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And Gen Z is leading the resurgence in church attendance, averaging twice per month, the highest of any of the generations in the U.S., according to Barna.

Murillo told the thousands gathered at his final tent meeting in Stockton last week, “You are the miracle that America needs right now.” People clapped and cheered in response, and some called out “Preach!” as a pianist played, revival-style, in the background.

“Ladies and gentlemen, what I’m going to tell you next is so important, I’ve waited I don’t know how many years to get to this,” Murillo added. “Do you know what it’s like when God takes matters into His own hands? He did it during the Revolutionary War. We had a great awakening that none of the churches wanted.”

“In an awakening, God pours His Spirit out on the secular community without the church’s permission,” he said. “It’s happened several times.”

Murillo offered the example of the church’s founding in Jerusalem after Jesus’ resurrection. It came despite the religious leaders of the time’s desires for the status quo.

“God is pouring out His Spirit,” he argued, saying that’s the reason thousands are coming to his tent revival meetings.

Murillo prayed at the end of the meeting, “God save America by millions of young people coming out of the hellholes, coming out of darkness, who don’t even know who they are or why they feel the way they do. Let them rise up and silence CNN, The Washington Post, The New York Times, the cultural political establishment.”

 

The evangelist concluded that “20 years from now, if Jesus tarries, they’re going to remember the 52 days that this tent sat on this property.”

I’ve attended multiple Murillo crusades, including in Hanford, California; Phoenix, Arizona; and Colorado Springs, Colorado.

As I write about in my book at the tent meeting in Hanford in 2022, there was a live filming of the Christian commentary show, “Flashpoint,” during which the panelists spoke on the importance of America experiencing both a revival and a reformation.

Murillo said, “There are two things that God is doing. One is in the body of Christ [the church], and another is in the community of the mountains of influence… the political, the business community, education, entertainment — the Christians that are in that world.”

He argued that the two streams must come together to impact culture, those inside and those outside the church.

Murillo and fellow panelist Lance Wallnau put their money and time where their mouth was in 2024, hitting the seven key swing states, including Arizona, with tent meetings aimed at not just revival, but also reformation.

The purpose of the meetings was to unify and to activate Christians to get involved in the 2024 election cycle. And their work, along with Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA and many others, helped carry Donald Trump to a seven-state sweep.

And that victory brought reformation in policies regarding the recognition that there are just two genders — which the Bible affirms — not to mention border security, pro-growth capitalist economic policies, and greater freedom of speech and religion.

Those past tent meetings that I attended were powerful, so it is more than encouraging to see that Murillo’s crusades are only growing in power and influence.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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