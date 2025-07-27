DOGE Unleashes AI to Dismantle 200K Regulations - 3.6 Million Man Hours of Work in 2 Weeks

The Department of Government Efficiency is ready to launch its robots to drain the swamp of federal regulations.

A DOGE PowerPoint promoting the concept says overregulation costs Americans $3.1 trillion a year.

By turning AI loose on the piles of government regulations to zap out the worst of the lot, DOGE estimates a $3.3 trillion annual benefit could accrue.

The “DOGE AI Deregulation Decision Tool” would scan 200,000 federal regulations to determine which should be trashed, the PowerPoint said, estimating half of those could be eliminated.

DOGE should keep this in mind- waste from massive reguations. https://t.co/0vgB2xMbPg — Andrew Hogan (@AndrewHoga18101) December 14, 2024

Doing such a task with humans would take about 3.6 million man hours, the PowerPoint said.

Potential savings come from eliminating wasteful practices, creating budget reductions, and freeing up new investment and revenue opportunities in the economy.

The tool scanned “1,083 regulatory sections” at the Department of Housing and Urban Development in under two weeks, the PowerPoint said, while writing “100%” of deregulations at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

The tool would not make final decisions. That would be left to federal workers.

The Washington Post reported that three unnamed HUD employees confirmed an AI tool was recently used to review the rules.

Asked if AI would be set loose to do what humans have been unable to accomplish, White House representative Harrison Fields said “all options are being explored.”

Fields said “no single plan has been approved or green-lit,” and that the AI plan is “in its early stages and is being conducted in a creative way in consultation with the White House.”

“The DOGE experts creating these plans are the best and brightest in the business and are embarking on a never-before-attempted transformation of government systems and operations to enhance efficiency and effectiveness,” he said.

The Washington Post noted that DOGE says it could accomplish its deregulation work by the first anniversary of Trump’s Jan. 20 inauguration.

“Creative deployment of artificial intelligence to advance the president’s regulatory agenda is one logical strategy to make significant progress in that finite amount of time,” James Burnham, a former chief attorney for DOGE, said.

The PowerPoint calls for agencies to provide regulations that could be lopped by Sept. 1.

The PowerPoint estimated that half of all federal regulations are not required by law: 38 percent are mandated, but the rest are not.

A HUD employee that The Washington Post did not name said the AI tool used to date made some errors, while otherwise pointing out where employees who drafted the rules made them.

