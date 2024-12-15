Share
A pothole is pictured on a road that already had previous repairs done.

DOGE Asks for Public Feedback on Wasteful Government Regulations - Here's How to Submit Your Response

 By Michael Schwarz  December 15, 2024 at 2:00pm
President-elect Donald Trump’s imminent return to the White House affords a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to tame or destroy the federal bureaucracy.

To that end, last month Trump asked Elon Musk, owner of the social media platform X, and Vivek Ramaswamy, former Republican presidential candidate, to lead the “Department of Government Efficiency,” a new temporary agency that will, as its name suggests, root out government waste.

Thursday, in the spirit of collaboration and self-government, the DOGE account on X solicited ideas from platform users eager to take a proverbial machete to the overgrown jungle of federal regulations.

DOGE announced a “serious analysis of wasteful and burdensome regulations,” for which it sought “public feedback.”

The request for feedback, however, did not invite general grievances.

Instead, it sought specific details from the Code of Federal Regulations (CFR), including “relevant text” and “adverse consequences.”

Thus, Musk and Ramaswamy invited X users to channel their inner Ron Swanson, the curmudgeonly and Libertarian local government employee played by actor Nick Offerman on NBC’s long-running sitcom “Parks and Recreation.”

Do you have confidence in Trump’s ability to tackle government waste?

“Slash it! Slash it!” Swanson hilariously chanted in one iconic episode that saw him gleefully embrace his role on a budget task force, where he tried to drum up enthusiasm for massive cuts to the local government’s budget.

WARNING: The following video contains situations and language that may offend some readers. 

Many X users did not understand the specific assignment, for most neglected to include CFR specifics.

Nearly all, however, brought Swanson-like enthusiasm to the task.

Related:
Elon Announces His Unexpected Title at DOGE: Says 'Hardly Glorious,' But We Have to Have It

“Think BIG!” one user wrote before insisting on not only the dismantling of the current administrative state but an explicit requirement of Congressional approval for any major new regulations.

Another user charged the Environmental Protection Agency with extreme corruption.

“Who’s idea was it that the EPA is so involved in building ? It’s like they keep the minerals a secret for themselves,” the user wrote.

Happily, some users did provide specific details from the CFR. These included, for instance, regulations on farming and security purchases.

One user, an obvious Swanson enthusiast, encouraged DOGE to “cut everything.” Then, force advocates of the slashed regulations, departments, or agencies to prove why those entities should remain.

In a remarkable reflection of the Zeitgeist, DOGE’s post had more than 36 million views by Friday afternoon.

Readers, of course, may contribute their own suggestions. They need only an X account.

In your Swanson-like enthusiasm, however, keep in mind that Musk and Ramaswamy sought specific recommendations from the CFR. If you have those, then you may rightfully boast of helping to drain the Swamp.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
