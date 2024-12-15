President-elect Donald Trump’s imminent return to the White House affords a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to tame or destroy the federal bureaucracy.

To that end, last month Trump asked Elon Musk, owner of the social media platform X, and Vivek Ramaswamy, former Republican presidential candidate, to lead the “Department of Government Efficiency,” a new temporary agency that will, as its name suggests, root out government waste.

Thursday, in the spirit of collaboration and self-government, the DOGE account on X solicited ideas from platform users eager to take a proverbial machete to the overgrown jungle of federal regulations.

DOGE announced a “serious analysis of wasteful and burdensome regulations,” for which it sought “public feedback.”

The request for feedback, however, did not invite general grievances.

Instead, it sought specific details from the Code of Federal Regulations (CFR), including “relevant text” and “adverse consequences.”

DOGE is undergoing a serious analysis of wasteful and burdensome regulations, and is looking for public feedback! Which are the really bad ones? Please DM us the CFR provision, the relevant text from the regulation, and the adverse consequences of said regulation. — Department of Government Efficiency (@DOGE) December 12, 2024

Thus, Musk and Ramaswamy invited X users to channel their inner Ron Swanson, the curmudgeonly and Libertarian local government employee played by actor Nick Offerman on NBC’s long-running sitcom “Parks and Recreation.”

Do you have confidence in Trump’s ability to tackle government waste? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Slash it! Slash it!” Swanson hilariously chanted in one iconic episode that saw him gleefully embrace his role on a budget task force, where he tried to drum up enthusiasm for massive cuts to the local government’s budget.

WARNING: The following video contains situations and language that may offend some readers.

Many X users did not understand the specific assignment, for most neglected to include CFR specifics.

Nearly all, however, brought Swanson-like enthusiasm to the task.

“Think BIG!” one user wrote before insisting on not only the dismantling of the current administrative state but an explicit requirement of Congressional approval for any major new regulations.

Think BIG! Trump’s legacy could be dismantling the administrative state’s power by permanently requiring, once he has repealed the bad ones, that major NEW federal regulations be approved by Congress, not dictated by intimidating bureaucrats. Check out the “Regulation Freedom”… — The Keep Nine Amendment (@Keep9Amendment) December 13, 2024

Another user charged the Environmental Protection Agency with extreme corruption.

“Who’s idea was it that the EPA is so involved in building ? It’s like they keep the minerals a secret for themselves,” the user wrote.

Who’s idea was it that the EPA is so

involved in building ? It’s like they keep the minerals a secret

for themselves … — Cyndexia America Truther 💯🥂 (@TrutherAmerica) December 12, 2024

Happily, some users did provide specific details from the CFR. These included, for instance, regulations on farming and security purchases.

Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) $580–$700 million. 21 CFR Part 1, Subpart R (Food Traceability Rule) $150m annually: support, enforce, & facilitate TRACABILITY COMPLIANCE. 21 CFR Part 112: $170 million. ABSURD REGULATIONS, DESIGNED TO SHUT DOWN SMALL FARMS & FARMERS MARKETS — Isaiah 32: 1-8 (@Isaiah32now) December 12, 2024

I call this one: “License to Steal” but it’s known better as the market maker exemption. CFR 242.203 Borrowing and Delivery Requirements b(1) Short sales is okay, but b(2)(iii) states “(iii) Short sales effected by a market maker in connection with bona-fide market making… pic.twitter.com/nPHIOvCmgb — Kurtis (@bleedblue18) December 12, 2024

One user, an obvious Swanson enthusiast, encouraged DOGE to “cut everything.” Then, force advocates of the slashed regulations, departments, or agencies to prove why those entities should remain.

You’re going about this backward Cut everything If something needs to stay, that has to prove that it’s needed Example, anything or anyone working from home. Cut it day one. Everything DEI must DIE I mean, the mail must get through, of course. You literally have the easiest… — Marc Escens (@Marc_Escens) December 12, 2024

In a remarkable reflection of the Zeitgeist, DOGE’s post had more than 36 million views by Friday afternoon.

Readers, of course, may contribute their own suggestions. They need only an X account.

In your Swanson-like enthusiasm, however, keep in mind that Musk and Ramaswamy sought specific recommendations from the CFR. If you have those, then you may rightfully boast of helping to drain the Swamp.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.