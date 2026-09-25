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A notebook and pencil on a desk in a school classroom.
A notebook and pencil on a desk in a school classroom. (diane39 / Getty Images)

DOJ Dismisses Dozens of Ongoing Segregation-Era Cases, Will Allow Classrooms to Turn Focus to Students

 By Jack Davis  September 25, 2026 at 10:40am
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Court orders mandating that schools follow desegregation policies that are generations older than the students attending them are being wiped away by the Justice Department.

The Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said more than 50 cases are being dismissed, many of which had been in effect for over 50 years, according to a Justice Department news release.

“In this administration, we are ending prolonged federal oversight of these school districts because the effort does not reflect the reality of those classrooms today,” Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said.

“In some cases, school districts have been under federal control for more than 60 years. Now these local school districts can redirect taxpayer dollars back to benefitting students, instead of funding onerous and outdated consent decrees,” she said.

“These cases across the country cost school districts thousands of dollars every year,” Dhillon said in a video posted to X.

The release noted that the consent decrees stemmed from efforts by schools to defy desegregation policies and operate different schools for white and black students. Schools that no longer shunt students of one race into failing schools while a different race receives better schools will have those consent decrees dismissed.

The Daily Signal reported that to date, court decrees were dismissed in Tuscumbia, Alabama; St. Clair County, Alabama; Tarrant, Alabama; Rankin County, Mississippi; and Dyersburg, Tennessee.


“It’s been more than 50 years since desegregation happened, and in every school district in the South that we’ve worked with, it’s clear that black students are welcome in every school and that administrators and the community make sure of it,” The Daily Signal quoted a DOJ official it did not name as saying.

“It also seems to us that many southerners are tired of being called racist by the media because of things that happened more than 50 years ago,” the official said.

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The Daily Signal reported that the official said “schools have been forced to selectively hire and recruit black teachers without openly acknowledging it.”

It further reported the official as saying schools were forced to “adopt non-merit-based criteria for identifying students as gifted, change school discipline protocol by not suspending misbehaving students, build new race-based magnet schools, scrap high school construction plans, block student transfers between schools or between school districts unless they are ‘majority to minority.’”


The official said the schools under DOJ’s watchful eye were asked about the races of bus drivers and had yearbooks scrutinized to determine the races of students in extracurricular activities.

According to CBS News, schools in Tennessee, Florida, Mississippi, Georgia, and Connecticut are among those with decrees being dismissed.

As of May 2022, about 140 desegregation cases were on the DOJ’s books.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
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