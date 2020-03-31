Dolly Parton Starting New Bedtime Story Video Series Called 'Goodnight with Dolly'

In this time of social distancing, quarantines and shelter-in-place orders, many of us have probably upped our “screen time” a great deal.

While for some that means video games, binging TV shows or movie marathons, there are plenty of more-educational ways to utilize technology.

You can find tutorials for just about anything you’re interested in, and many companies that offer online classes have decided to offer reduced-rate or complimentary classes.

Plenty of libraries are streaming their storytimes, and now Dolly Parton is offering her own spin on that idea — which makes sense, since literacy and making books accessible is very important to her.

“Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library” has been around for over a decade, offering a book program to kids in the United States, Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom.

“In 1995, Dolly Parton launched an exciting new effort to benefit the children of her home county in east Tennessee” the Dolly Parton Imagination Library About page on Facebook states.

“Dolly wanted to foster a love of reading among her county’s preschool children and their families by giving each child one free, age-appropriate book per month from birth until they start school.”

“The program has seen phenomenal success and has grown to over 99 million free books delivered throughout 4 countries.”

The page also states that their mission is to “foster a love of reading in preschool children and ensure that every child born has books, regardless of their family’s income.”

Now, Dolly will be offering a special video series featuring herself reading a selection of books from the Imagination Library collection, including classics like “The Little Engine That Could.”

“Hello, I’m Dolly Parton, the book lady from the Imagination Library,” she said in a promo video.

“I want you to join me April the 2 when I start ‘Goodnight with Dolly.’ I’m going to be reading some stories from the Imagination Library.”

“Dolly Parton reads ‘The Little Engine That Could’ in the first video of her new read-aloud series, ‘Goodnight with Dolly,'” the Imagination Library page shared. “In this series, Dolly reads select Imagination Library books, all carefully chosen for their appropriate content at this moment in time.”

Readings will air Thursday evenings on YouTube for the next 10 weeks, and according to comments on the announcement, will be available for viewing on the Facebook page once they’ve been premiered. You can check out the event page for more details.

