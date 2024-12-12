Four months after Time magazine showed readers a cover bearing a sketch of an idealized Vice President Kamala Harris and the words “Her Moment,” her rival graced the magazine’s cover as its Person of the Year.

President-elect Donald Trump won the coveted honor, Time announced Thursday.

Before the announcement, Time shared that Harris was on the shortlist of people being considered, along with Kate, Princess of Wales; Elon Musk; Joe Rogan; Yulia Navalnaya, widow of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny; Benjamin Netanyahu; Jerome Powell; Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum; and Mark Zuckerberg.

“Trump’s political rebirth is unparalleled in American history,” Time wrote.

BOOM! Donald Trump is TIME’s Person of the Year. Here is the cover. We are SO back! pic.twitter.com/YW5EgdEqHg — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 12, 2024

Trump “beat not one but two Democratic opponents, swept all seven swing states, and became the first Republican to win the popular vote in 20 years. He has realigned American politics, remaking the GOP and leaving Democrats reckoning with what went awry.”

Trump offered a title for the final stages of his campaign.

Are you excited for Trump’s second term? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“I called it 72 Days of Fury,” he said. “We hit the nerve of the country. The country was angry.”

Time’s report noted that Trump’s voters included chunks of America beyond his traditional based.

“Trump harnessed deep national discontent about the economy, immigration, and cultural issues. His grievances resonated with suburban moms and retirees, Latino and black men, young voters and tech edgelords,” Time wrote.

“While Democrats estimated that most of the country wanted a President who would uphold the norms of liberal democracy, Trump saw a nation ready to smash them, tapping into a growing sense that the system was rigged,” Time wrote.

“He understands the cultural zeitgeists,” former adviser Kellyanne Conway said. “Donald Trump is a complicated person with simple ideas, and way too many politicians are the exact opposite.”

The report noted that the July 13 assassination attempt on Trump changed the course of the campaign.

“To many Americans, his defiance in the aftermath of the shooting — rising bloodied, fist in the air, chanting ‘Fight!’– made him an inspirational figure for the first time,” Time wrote.

“A lot of people changed with that moment,” Trump said in an interview.

Looking ahead, Trump told Time that one of the first campaign promises to be kept will be to pardon many of those in jail over their role in the events of Jan. 6, 2021.

“It’s going to start in the first hour,” Trump said. “Maybe the first nine minutes.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.