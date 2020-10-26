The New York Post and the Washington Examiner endorsed President Donald Trump for re-election in separate Monday op-eds.

The Post praised Trump’s purported economic success before the coronavirus reached U.S. shores in late January and advocated against “cancel culture and censorship” in a front-page cover story.

“We can return to the explosive job creation, rising wages and general prosperity we had before the pandemic,” The Post piece said.

“We can have economic freedom and opportunity, and resist cancel culture and censorship. We can put annus horribilis, 2020, behind us and make America great again, again. We can do all this — if we make the right choice on Nov. 3.

🚨The New York Post endorses President Donald J. Trump for re-election🚨 https://t.co/1RbaKIGqku via @nypost — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) October 26, 2020

TRENDING: Big Tech CEO Emails All 10 Million Customers Warning a Vote for Trump Is a 'Vote Against Democracy'

The Examiner said the president’s “policy successes outweigh” his “failures” and praised Trump for his Middle East dealings.

“We have not hesitated to criticize Trump’s often-embarrassing personal conduct,” The Examiner endorsement said.

“And we have attacked his misguided policies, such as on trade, which has inflicted real harm on ordinary people. (Just try buying a washer-dryer combo in this tariff era.)

Do you think these endorsements will help Trump win re-election? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 89% (25 Votes) 11% (3 Votes)

“But his administration’s policy successes outweigh its failures,” the outlet continued.

“With the Abraham Accords, he proved you can advance Middle East peace while standing firmly with Israel. He moved the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem and started treating Iran as the serious threat it is, imposing sanctions and targeting terrorist mastermind Qassem Soleimani.”

Both outlets shared sentiment in decrying Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as a potential president.

“A Joe Biden administration would be beholden to a socialist left that sees an opportunity to remake the nation in its vision, one more dependent on government debt,” the Post wrote.

“Consider Biden’s dance on fracking — against it for his party, in favor of it in general because he knows what a positive force it’s been for Pennsylvania. Which position would he have in office?”

RELATED: Franklin Graham Makes Powerful Pre-Election Trump Proclamation

“As this campaign has made clear, Joe Biden is a figurehead candidate for the Democratic Party,” the New York outlet continued.

“He rarely takes questions, sticks to his stump speeches, puts a lid on the day at the late hour of 9 a.m. There’s no reason to think his presidency would be any different.”

The Examiner wrote, “But again, these are not the most important reasons to reject the Biden-Harris ticket. The most important reason is that Democrats are promising to change the rules of governance to secure permanent power, packing the courts and insulating themselves from voters by packing the U.S. Senate.”

Dozens of other news outlets have endorsed Biden, according to The American Presidency Project, a program by the University of California-Santa Barbara.

A total of 44 outlets have endorsed the former vice president, with four news sources backing Trump — excluding the Post’s and Examiner’s endorsements.

USA Today, The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Los Angeles Times and several others are among those who have expressed support for Biden, according to The American Presidency Project.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.